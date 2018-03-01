March Madness, Theater Edition: What to See This Month

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman Tyler Michaels as Lee Harvey Oswald in Theatre Latte Da's production of Assassins. Tyler Michaels as Lee Harvey Oswald in Theatre Latte Da's production of 'Assassins.'

Assassins

Glimpse into the twisted minds of nine men and women who attempted or completed the assassination of an American president. Be warned: this alarmingly dark comedy is not for the faint of heart. The show itself is set in an old-timey carnival, but director Peter Rothstein encourages theater-goers to think about these stories in the now. “I was inspired to do Assassins in our 20th season by the political discourse over the past 18 months,” says Rothstein. “Doing Assassins now provides us with a way to ask the question: How might we pull ourselves and each other back from that kind of personal and political brink?" Tickets are $32. Performances run through March 18. Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Mpls. latteda.org

Flanagan's Wake

Irreverent, improvised, and interactive, this story of an Irish town mourning their recently-deceased roustabout is full of wacky sing-alongs and more than enough whiskey to get you through them. Flanagan’s Wake is beloved by theater-goers all over the country— since its conception at the Improv Institute in 1994, it’s been splitting sides nationwide. The artsy coziness of Camp Bar in St. Paul is perfect for this in-your-face Irish spectacle. Tickets range from $16.50–$24.50. Performances run March 2–March 24. The Cabaret @ Camp Bar, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul. goldstar.com

The Canterville Ghost

Beware the ghost of Sir Simon Canterville—this retelling of Oscar Wilde’s classic short story will scare you right out of your Victorian trousers. The main challenges of this wild (pun intended) production have been the spooky special effects—making bloody fingerprints disappear and reappear is no small task, even for the most seasoned FX pros. “Audiences should certainly expect fog, tricks of light, focus, sound, and other wee bits of magic I won't reveal right now,” says director Lynn Musgrave. And as for that ghost? “Expect him anywhere.” Regular tickets are $22, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students. Performances run March 16–April 8. Theatre in the Round, 245 Cedar Ave., Mpls. theatreintheround.org

Annie

Annie and her lively band of singing orphans will help you ditch those hard-knock winter blues. Though they be but little, they are fierce—these talented eight- to 18-year-olds have been rehearsing since January, getting ready to wow audiences with their triple-threat skillsets. This season, the Young Artists Initiative celebrates its 15th anniversary making theater accessible to kids of all ages and walks of life. Community volunteers, professional artists, and local businesses band together to create a warm and welcoming environment for aspiring performers. Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for kids and seniors. Performances run March 16–18 and 23–25. The Performance Space at Wellstone Center, 179 E. Robie St., St. Paul. youngartistsmn.org.

Hamlet

Follow the Prince of Denmark through the many rooms of the historic James J. Hill House— you will certainly encounter at least one ghost along the way. Expect this performance to keep you on your toes, literally: actors will guide audiences from room to room of the golden age mansion, fully immersing you in the opulence and power of Shakespeare’s famous tragedy. Hamlet might have been written in the 1600s, but for Wayward co-founder Sarah Nargang, it couldn’t be more current. “Deciphering the reality of a situation while also trying to retain your humanity is really timeless right now,” she says. Tickets are $30–$50. Performances run March 2–31. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Ave., St. Paul. waywardtheatre.org

Hairspray

Grab your dancing shoes and swing it all the way back to the ‘60s with this iconic Broadway smash hit. Erin Gassner, who plays the plucky protagonist Tracy Turnblad, is excited to share Hairspray’s message of love and acceptance in an age when we really need it. “You can expect a whole lot of joy. You will see larger-than-life characters fight against real-life struggles that unfortunately are still very real issues,” says Gassner. “What I hope audiences take from the show is inspiration to take action in their own lives to fight for the causes they believe in.” Tickets are $15. Performances run March 16–17, 23–24, and 18–25. 20965 Holyhoke Ave., Lakeville. Lakevilleareaartscenter.com