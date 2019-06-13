Where to Spend Time With Dad This Father's Day

× Expand Father's Day in the Twin Cities

As Father’s Day rolls around, we know that each and every Dad is special. Although you might have slaved away to find the perfect gift or card, quality time is the perfect way to make sure he knows he is loved and appreciated. Although you can get a card that simply says it, make him really feel like the #1 Dad that he is with one of these family-friendly activities.

Get Competitive

Who doesn't love bumper cars? At WhirlyBall, teams play a fusion of lacrosse, basketball, and hockey while driving into each other–intentionally or not. This outpost in Maple Grove is sure to be an exciting experience, even if you're a self-acclaimed expert at any one of the elements. There is no minimum for number of people per team, so your family can play without any outside help, if necessary.

For the Dad that spends his free time swinging his way through the golf course, Topgolf is the way to go. No previous experience is necessary, as all game options involve driving golf balls off the bays into targets for different points (so if Dad's an expert, you won't be six strokes behind him). Mini golf and smaller golf clubs might be a better fit for smaller kids, so visit Can Can Wonderland and the rooftop at the Walker for artist-designed holes.

If you'd prefer to actually be out on the green, disc golf at places like Kaposia, Highland Park, The Valley, Hansen Park, and more.

Try Something New

Remember bike rides with Dad as a kid? Turn the tables by taking Dad out on an electric scooter adventure (download the Lime or Spin apps to get started). The city has spread out the scooters across Minneapolis more evenly this summer, so you won't have to go all the way downtown to find a few. Zip between his favorite resto and ice cream shop for a new take on dining out, and remember: stay off the sidewalks.

Your flannel-wearing father can get in some hatchet slinging over at Bad Axe Throwing or FlannelJax's. Test his aim and strength in the most lumberjack-way possible, while sipping on his favorite brew. While it might seem like an adult activity, there are no age requirements. So don't worry: kids are definitely allowed, but individuals do have to be strong enough to safely throw the axe.

Work Together

Maybe Dad likes to be productive on Sundays. Instead of helping him cut the lawn or weed the plant beds, work together to solve an escape room and feel accomplished in a much more fun way. The Twin Cities have several escape rooms to choose from, including Escape the Room Minneapolis, Escape MSP, and Riddle Room, so you can be picky about your desired theme and location. Classic themes like spy, heist, and prison break take on their own forms at most places, but for the Dad that's still grieving Game of Thrones, take him to Trapped Puzzle Room for "A Room of Fire and Ice." In St. Paul, Puzzle Works has a hospital themed room, so when you finally unlock the room, you'll unlock the key to Dad's heart as well.

Take a Break

If Dad just wants to chill out, stroll around the Como or the Minnesota Zoo for the afternoon, and make sure that you stop by his favorite animals on the way. Afterwards, hit his favorite restaurant or favorite brewery for an end-of-the-day treat that he's sure to appreciate.

Don't forget that we are, after all, in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Choose between fishing, swimming, canoeing, stand up paddleboarding, biking around the lakes, or even just soaking up some vitamin D on the beach for a relaxing day well spent.