Made in the North 2018: The Best in Style

Photo by David Prince JW Hulme For more than a century, J.W. Hulme goods have been handcrafted in St. Paul.

Two Saturdays a year—come rain, snow, or whatever else falls from the sky—people line up outside the humble old building on West Seventh Street in St. Paul that houses J.W. Hulme Co. for early access to the leather manufacturer’s semiannual sample sale. Minnesotans can be patient for an hour or two, especially if it means a good deal on products designed to last a lifetime. Of course, the company store at HQ—featuring a full line of leather and canvas bags and accessories—can be visited every Monday through Saturday. Manufacturing perfect bags is something of a routine activity around here: The inspiration for many current styles dates back to when the company crafted sporting gear for fishermen and hunters. Today, you’re just as likely to spot J.W. Hulme bags in boardrooms and at boutique hotels. J.W. Hulme deserves credit for helping to prompt the modern revival of Minnesota legacy brands. Purchased in 2002 by business partners who saw an opportunity to play up American heritage, the brand experienced rapid growth. The headlines were numerous. Then the recession hit hard. Now J.W. Hulme focuses less on shelf space at big stores and more on direct sales, both though its West Seventh Street shop and online. The signature American heritage leather remains a classic, with its double-tanned cowhide, hand burnished so that each bag sports its own rich patina. “Everything is functional and purposeful,” says J.W. Hulme’s Laura Smith. “You even get someone with a Minnesota accent answering the phone when you call customer service.” jwhulmeco.com

Before local markets popped up every weekend, before the maker movement gained traction, before people who made things with their hands were even called makers—Karin Jacobson made a living by making jewelry. She discovered her love of working with metals and stones while attending the Perpich Arts High School in Golden Valley. And she got hooked. Still, Jacobson wasn’t convinced she could turn her craft into a career until 2002, when she won the new designer of the year award from the American Jewelry Design Council. Now her fine jewelry appears at the Walker Shop, Grand Hand Gallery, and a dozen other galleries around the country. But nothing compares to an open studio night at home in the Northrup King Building. “I feel like I’m at the epicenter of the arts community,” Jacobson says. “I don’t know of any other place that has a high school like the one I went to, that’s free and encourages kids to get jobs in the arts.” karinjacobson.com

Thank Rachel Winter’s humdrum office job for inspiring Sweetpea and Co. She craved a creative outlet and put her sewing skills and natural graphic design ability to work creating patterned baby onesies as gifts for new moms. That was nearly 10 years ago. In 2013, after going back to school for graphic design, she finally started treating Sweetpea and Co. like a business, selling at craft shows and setting up an Etsy shop. Now her little shirts with big messages— e.g., “And though she be but little, she is fierce”—can be found in 20 stores locally and nationally. Her Minnesota designs rank among the top sellers. sweetpeaandco.net

That tank top and those leggings you bought at your favorite boutique fitness studio? There’s a good chance they were designed and manufactured locally by MAI Movement. Four years into designing activewear and struggling to compete with the Lululemons of the industry, Emma Holcomb had an epiphany that she could collaborate with gyms to create their branded apparel. Bodies by Burgoon, Fusion Yoga, and Tiger Fit are just a few of her clients in the Twin Cities. “I never needed to be the face of the brand,” says Holcomb, who worked for Kellé Company designing dance costumes before starting her own line. “This is about the studios we’re representing. I really love the connections that come from it. It’s all about community.” mai-iamenough.com

Meet the Guest Judge: Anupama Pasricha is associate professor and chair of the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, and Design in the School of Business and Professional Studies at St. Catherine University in St. Paul. She taught for 11 years at the University of Dehli in her native India before moving to the U.S., and joining St. Kate’s in 2005. With more than 20 years of global teaching and research experience in textiles, design, product development, and the socio-cultural aspects of dress, she’s credited with shaping her department’s focus on sustainability and eco-fashion.

