Made in the North 2018: The Best in Outdoor

× Expand Photo by John Haynes Ken Goldman of Stunt Puppy “This gear is for dogs that brave autumn without an argyle sweater, ride shotgun in the pickup, nudge their running partner awake before the alarm goes off. You get the idea,” says maker Ken Goldman.

Apparently, dog’s best friend hasn’t been attentive enough. At least that’s what Stunt Puppy founder Ken Goldman observed when he started designing gear for man’s (and woman’s) best friend. “No one was paying attention to the interaction between person and dog and what works best,” Goldman says. No more leashes that tangled up his dog, Bauer, when the two went on a run. Goldman busted out his mother’s sewing machine and crafted a hands-free version with a flexible connector that absorbs slight variations in stride. The leash worked so well that he launched Stunt Puppy in 2006. Using webbing methods patterned after climbing gear for humans, the collection includes one-handed swivel snap hooks, buckles that will withstand up to 225 pounds of pull (the mastiff model?), reflective trims for traffic visibility, and waterproof fabric. Make no mistake, these leashes are for adventurers—dogs on the go—not those lay-about lap dogs. They get an argyle sweater. stuntpuppy.com

A Frost River bag would sit comfortably on the shoulders of J. Peterman. How could he resist these heritage portage packs, bike bags, and backpacks with their handcrafted dark leather straps, solid brass hardware, and waxed tan canvas? Should you bring them on a wilderness expedition or to an urban coffeehouse? (Hint: both!) The bags even fill an illustrated catalog. But where Peterman enjoyed his moment of mockery on Seinfeld, Frost River belongs not on the Upper West Side, but in Duluth’s West End. After surviving a sharp downturn in 2009, Frost River has thrived, relocating its workshop and showroom to rising West Superior Street. The store resembles a mash-up of an indie outfitter in Ely and a well-curated REI (Frost River produces more than 200 products). Can’t make it to the lake? You can find most of the bags online, along with videos filmed on the misty waters of northern Minnesota and an eight-part manifesto about what the company won’t do. Good to know. frostriver.com

As global warming seems to turn our winter wonderland into longer seasons of melty brown, Clayton Keim has joined the population of Nordic skiers who more often find themselves rolling along Minneapolis trails. But, Keim says, while roller skiing soars in popularity, the options for gear haven’t kept pace. In 2005, Keim began trying to invent a better product; he went full-time with it in 2012. The result? A roller ski that feels like it’s gliding on snow rather than scuttering on concrete, thanks to spring steel forks that create a longer, flatter, and snappy flex. Getting used to bare and snowless trails in January is going to demand all the flexibility we’ve got. rollerskishop.com

One criticism of stand-up paddleboards is a lack of storage. Or maybe that’s the appeal for less-is-more types, since traveling with more than a paddle means your things will just fall in the water. But Kevin Fitzke doesn’t think you should have to make a choice. Inspired by the bootlegging principle of “trying to hide something and move fast with it,” Fitzke built a board with a secret storage compartment near the bow. The integrated bin is just big enough for a jacket, a picnic on the water, and a S’well bottle (or adult beverage). Aptly named “The Bootlegger,” the mahogany board comes handcrafted with painted graphics that resemble racing planes from the 1930s. fitzkeboards.com

Meet the Guest Judge: Stephen Regenold is the founder of Gear Junkie and Monopoint Media.

The Made in the North winners and finalists were determined by guest judges and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's editorial team.