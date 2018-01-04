Made in the North 2018: The Best in Food

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos by John Haynes Jodi Ohlsen Read farms sheep, producing cheeses with local flavor. × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Wisconsin isn’t the only state filled with cheeseheads. College sweethearts Steven and Jodi Ohlsen Read began dairy farming in the early ’90s with a small flock of sheep and a single cheese, Friesago. In the years that followed, the couple moved their farm just outside Northfield and grew their business to become one of the largest sheep dairy flocks in North America. Along the way, they collected accolades from chefs and food writers.

Then, in 2005, a fire wiped out 500 of their sheep, along with the animal housing. Slowly, and with community support, the Reades restored their farm. They keep crafting nationally award-winning cheeses, such as Shepherd’s Hope with notes of citrus and the blue-streaked Big Woods Blue. Having built something for themselves, Jodi also founded the League of Minnesota Cheesemakers to focus attention on the state’s small-batch artisanal cheesemakers. shepherdswayfarms.com

As a teenager in the ’70s, Pam Powell worked as a dishwasher at Madden’s Pine Beach Lodge in Brainerd, where between dishes she assisted the “salad girl.” She learned to build a relish tray, shred slaw, and—this was key—craft the homemade creamy dressings and vinaigrettes for the resort. Later, Powell and her husband put themselves through college running an organic natural foods catering company on the weekends. Demand for those dressings persisted, even after their catering gig ended.

Fast-forward to 2008: Powell’s Salad Girl dressings became Kowalski’s first certified organic fresh refrigerated dressing on the shelf. Now the dressings can be found all over the metro. And they still stand out: Not every dressing can be gluten-free, preservative-free, non-GMO, vegan, organic—and also full of flavor. saladgirl.com

If the pure flavors themselves don’t make you smile, the Minnesota Nice message on the stick might get you. Founded in 2011 by a clutch of St. Olaf students (and named in memory of one of the founders’ cousins), JonnyPops resemble smoothies poured fresh out of the blender and frozen on a stick. Imprinted on each is a message of kindness: “Let someone else go first” or “Do your best dance move.” Strawberry banana stands out as the most classic and fruity of the seven flavors, but the coffee chocolate and cream will keep even adults dipping back into the box. jonnypops.com

Even if you don’t recognize Steve Horton by name, the flakes from his Rustica Bakery pastries have likely melted in your mouth. In 2015, Horton sold his interests in Rustica. Yet he couldn’t quite shake the flour from his hands—or the appetite to work with better grains and flours. He soon partnered with Kieran Folliard to open the first new Minneapolis flour mill in decades. Baker’s Field sources its grains from small local farms. In turn, Horton bakes these into breads like the dense Hundred Rye and the rustic Italian-style filone baguette. bakersfieldflour.com

Meet the Guest Judge: Molly Herrmann is the owner and executive chef of Kitchen in the Market, offering public cooking classes, private events, and retail in addition kitchen space for food professionals.

The Made in the North winners and finalists were determined by guest judges and Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's editorial team.