× Expand Courtesy of Lydia Faith Lydia Faith, "The Fire Dance" "The Fire Dance," Acrylic, Floetrol, and 100% Silicone Oil on Canvas

Lydia is a 20-year-old local artist who not only creates paintings, but performs live painting at events around the Twin Cities.

This piece in particular holds meaning for being the first painting she made after going through a long creative hiatus where the burning passion she used to feel when creating was replaced with a feeling of unfulfillment.

It wasn’t until she found herself placed in front of a large crowd at a local art event, Trash the Garden, put on by Trash Mag that she felt that passion again. This painting is a visual representation of the warm, fiery feeling of creating once again.

Her process consists of mixing selected acrylic paint colors with floetrol and a 100 percent silicone oil. She then pours each color into the same cup in layers, runs it over the canvas, and tilts it to reveals the “cells” and layers of color in each pour.

Lydia enjoys working with this medium because it’s unrefined and allows her to freely paint without “staying in the lines.” Seeing the final product be drastically different than her initial plan is a riveting, spontaneous journey.

For Lydia, having a creative outlet means the “freedom to express, freedom to feel, freedom to create.” She only started this style of pour-painting last January and was entirely motivated by the overwhelming response from the local art community.

She states: “I never would have thought I could have gotten to this point with my art. I thought I would be painting in my pajamas in my makeshift basement art studio forever. Now I have my art hung at Smokeless Smoking North East and I live paint at events like Trash the Garden put on by the Trash Mag team.” She hopes to reciprocate the same kind of motivating support that the Twin Cities art community has given her.

Instagram: @stainmysoul