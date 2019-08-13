Art Spotlight: Lucretia

× Expand Courtesy of the Minneapolis Institute of Art Rembrandt, Lucretia Rembrandt Harmensz. van Rijn, 1666. Oil on canvas.

Considered one of the gems of Mia's permanent collection, this painting tells the story of Lucretia through her solemn and saddened gaze, in the traces of blood on her gown, and the dagger in her hand. The wife of a Roman nobleman, Lucretia was known for her loyalty and virtue. She was raped by Sextus Tarquinius, the son of the ruling tyrant. Lucretia revealed the crime to her husband and father, and, in their presence, took her own life. She chose death in order to prevent dishonor, at a time and place when a woman’s perceived virtue was more valuable than her life.