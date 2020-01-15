The Loft Announces Initial Wordplay 2020 Authors

× Expand Courtesy of The Loft Literary Center Wordplay Festival Authors

Remember last year when The Loft Literary Center launched its inaugural Wordplay Festival in Minneapolis with a rock 'n' roll concert of renowned authors, including Stephen King and Amy Tan?

This year The Loft is bringing back Wordplay and making it bigger than before. While the full lineup will be revealed at a Loft member party on February 11, the literary organization has revealed the first four authors to expect.

Kate DiCamillo, the author of beloved children's classics like The Tale of Despereaux or Because of Winn-Dixie who might also secretly be your neighbor, will speak fresh off the release of her latest novel, Beverly, Right Here. Joining her in the announcement are Samantha Irby, the author of comedic essay collections like We Are Never Meeting in Real Life and Wow, No Thank You, the New York Times bestselling author Jeff VanderMeer, and Natalie Diaz, whose forthcoming book Postcolonial Love Poem will be released through Graywolf Press in March this year.

“We’re excited to kick-off year two of Wordplay and announce these outstanding authors that represent a wide range of genres and backgrounds,” said Wordplay founding director Steph Opitz in a press release. “Last year’s event was a huge success with an amazing collection of authors and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for 2020.”

New this year, The Loft is partnering with Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for a special Wordplay Book Club. The first meeting will be March 18 at The Loft and will feature DiCamillo's Beverly, Right Here.

Wordplay 2020 will take place on May 9 in the Mill District, where more than 100 authors are scheduled to appear. Start reading!