Lizzo Steals the Show at the VMAs

Lizzo gave what was truly a bootylicious performance at MTV's Video Music Awards on Monday night, singing the Vikings-referencing Truth Hurts and fan-favorite Good as Hell alongside her cadre of back-up dancers in front of a big balloon of a gluteus maximus.

"It's so hard trying to love yourself in a world that doesn't love you back, am I right?" she stopped to say after a mid-performance drink. "So I want to take this opportunity right now to just feel Good as Hell, because you deserve to feel Good as Hell."

The empowering superstar was nominated in four categories, including Best New Artist and Song of Summer. Although she didn't leave with any awards, she still surely gave the most memorable post-Miley VMAs performance of recent memory. And we can still look forward to catching her turn on the big-screen in Hustlers next month, that's also starring Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B.

In what was reminiscent of Prince's Raspberry Beret music video– one of his most iconic "pop" songs–her crew donned sky blue, cloud-filled leotards. Compare the dancers' outfits with Prince's below.

Homage or coincidence? Regardless, we're here for the self-love.

