Stone Arch Bridge Festival Announces 2019 Music Line-up

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Stone Arch Bridge

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is the quintessential summer weekend of Twin Cities art and music on the picturesque Mississippi riverfront. It will be held June 14 through June 16 over Father’s Day weekend.

The festival announced a live performance schedule with over 25 acts taking place on stages by Father Hennepin Park and Central Avenue Bridge. All performances are free and open to the public.

The Friday “Kick off-Concert” on the StarTribune Stage features a beer garden and local favorites Sam Cassidy and All Tomorrow’s Petty. Saturday and Sunday have a plethora of more live music and entertaining during the festival’s daytime hours, and Saturday evening features music in Father Hennepin Park with The Short Fuses, Tacky Annie, and The Violet Nines from 7-10 p.m.

The annual Stone Arch Bridge Festival is a classic Twin Cities arts jubilee. It is the third largest festival in Minneapolis and attracts thousands of visitors from all walks of life to the Mississippi’s beautiful banks. This year, the festival is offering a couple of ticketed events, a vintage and vinyl market “sneak peak” on Friday and a beer sampler on Saturday and Sunday.

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival is known for being a family-friendly event filled with unique artwork from 200+ artists, an antique car show, good beer, and live music. Stop by if you love a unique Minneapolis mash-up of all of things art.

Head to the festival's website for more details.

Friday, June 14, 2019 Line-up Kick-Off Concert

Star Tribune Stage (Fr. Hennepin Park near Stone Arch Bridge)

6:00 p.m. - Gates and Beer Garden Open

7:00 p.m. - Sam Cassidy

8:30 p.m. - All Tomorrow’s Petty

Saturday, June 15, 2019 Line-up

Star Tribune Stage (Fr. Hennepin Park near Stone Arch Bridge)

1:00 p.m. - John Swardson & Bad Blood

2:10 p.m. - Collapsing Stars

3:20 p.m. - Joe Kelly

4:30 p.m. - Jake Jones

5:40 p.m. - Short Fuses

AFTER HOURS CONCERT

7.00 p.m. - Ice Palace

8:00 p.m. - Tacky Annie

9:00 p.m. - The Violet Nines

Cities 97.1 Stage (Under the Central Avenue Bridge)

11:15 a.m. - Bob & Lynn Dixon

12:15 p.m. - Alex Tulp

1:15 p.m. - Jason Edward

2:15 p.m. - Tortuga!

3:15 p.m. - Greg Byers / byerSelf

4:15 p.m. - Holy Hannah!

5:15 p.m. - TBA

6:15 p.m. - Syvers

Sunday June 16, 2019 Line-up

Star Tribune Stage (Fr. Hennepin Park near Stone Arch Bridge)

11:00 a.m. - Harmonica Lessons (FREE!)

12:00 p.m. - Stephanie Claussen

1:00 p.m. - Peter Lochner

2:05 p.m. - YoJimbo Jazz

3:10 p.m. - Maygen Lacey & The Birdwatchers

4:15 p.m. - M.T. Foyer

Cities 97.1 Stage (Under the Central Avenue Bridge)

12:15 p.m. - Leonoris Causa

1:15 p.m. - Tori Evans

2:15 p.m. - Dan Israel

3:15 p.m. - Luke LeBlanc Trio

4:15 p.m. - Lacey Guck