Live From the Couch: Everything Oscars

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Oscar statues at the Academy Awards

We began our Oscars Sunday with exercise. Ali took a Cycle Bar class set to movie theme songs. What a Feeling! Steph cleansed the soul, mind and palate with a run through the rain drops in her beloved boondocks. Now we can feel justified in double dipping all the dips and drinking all the bubbly during the 90th annual Academy Awards. Steph is headed to a swanky manse with the Food and Liquorati. She’s bringing Veuve and deviled eggs in honor of Darkest Hour and Shape of Water. Ali is wandering through Trader Joe’s reading Steph’s texts for inspiration: “Apple crisp for I, Tonya! Stuffed mushrooms for Phantom Thread!” But what does Lady Bird eat? “Nilla Wafers as communion wafers!” Steph suggests. This, Ali proclaims, is achievable.

The red carpet begins at 5 p.m. CST on E! (Although we know the first 30 minutes will be devoted to glam cam-ing Guiliana Rancic’s dress while pretending Ryan Seacrest’s career is not in crisis.) ABC’s red carpet coverage also starts at 5 p.m. The awards show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, begins at 7 p.m. CST on ABC and streaming live on abc.com as well as Hulu and YouTubeTV.

While Steph watches from a fancy sofa (no doubt velvet) with her foodie friends, Ali will be on the couch analyzing every ruffle and updo alongside beauty guru Fatima Olive. Join us here (or weigh in on the socials: @mspmag @stephmarch @alishops) for all the highlights. Dress code: sequins and sweats!

***

6:14. It is wrong that we are feeling weird about Ashley Judd's face while she's talking about #metoo on ABC. It is wrong, and we know it.

6 p.m. Did E! get shut down? We don't want your analysis in the middle of the red carpet. Show us movie stars!!! Turning to ABC. Sigh.

5:40: Mary J. Blige looks amazing. The fact that she stripped down for Mudbound helped her find the inner beauty, Fatima says. And tonight it shows on the outside! Also: noticing several important white dresses. A conscious contrast to Golden Globes?

5:36: Fun fact: Seven of 10 of the women nominated for best actress/supporting actress are over 40.

5:35 p.m. DAMN, JANE FONDA!!!

5:17 p.m. Our first red carpet love: Allison Janney in red. She tells Guiliana this is her first time at the Academy Awards. How can this be? Dress is simple and stunning. Makeup and hair are classic and go perfectly with the dress, says Fatima Olive. She did everything right. Also: She is 58!!!! — AK