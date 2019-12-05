Liquid Music's Kate Nordstrum Becomes Executive and Artistic Director of The Great Northern

× Expand Photograph by Cameron Wittig Kate Norstrum

The Great Northern announced today that local arts aficionado Kate Nordstrum, the founder and curator of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra's Liquid Music series since 2012 until it was dropped this year, will be the annual winter festival's new executive and artistic director.

“I see The Great Northern as the embodiment of Minnesota’s progressive Legacy Amendment, shining a light on the things we hold most dear: our natural environment, arts and culture, parks and rec,” Nordstrum said in a press release. “In winter I find—and through The Great Northern want to build—inspiration through unique cultural activities and creative social experiences. A winter festival in Minnesota should invigorate as well as enrich and expand our seasonal traditions. We live in a special place, and The Great Northern is well positioned to share that with the rest of the world.”

The Great Northern Festival celebrates the boldness of cold living, with a reputation for putting on outdoor concerts, the St. Paul Winter Carnival, the City of Lakes Loppet, and the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships in spite of polar vortexes and sub-zero temperatures.

Since she started Liquid Music, Nordstrum gained a reputation for putting on boundary-pushing collaborations that bridged disciplines, commissioning musicians like Bon Iver, Kim Gordon, or (this week, the final Liquid Music show under the SPCO) Perfume Genius to bring experimental works to town. Nordstrum says she will still oversee the future of Liquid Music independently. She's not able to have Liquid Music seasons in the Twin Cities for now, but has projects with the Kennedy Center, National Gallery, Cincinnati Symphony and Big Ears in the works for next year.

“We’re thrilled to have Kate’s vision and leadership as we prepare to build upon the exciting momentum of the past three years,” board president and Askov Finlayson CEO Eric Dayton stated. “We see an opportunity to create a homegrown event of national caliber and scale, and there’s no better person to help The Great Northern fulfill that potential.”

Have you picked up that new parka yet? The Great Northern 2020 will be the fourth installment of the festival, taking place January 23–February 2. New to this year’s programming will be a climate action festival, with more details coming soon.