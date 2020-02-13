Likely Last Chance to Catch a Johnnie-Tommie Game

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock U.S. Bank Stadium

The 119-year rivalry of “Johnnies” and “Tommies” will likely come to an end come November in one last football game at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With the University of St. Thomas removed from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, this coming fall will be the football team's last season in the conference as they make the move to Division 1.

“We want everyone to be able to see this final game in one of college football’s great rivalries,” Gary Fasching, Saint John’s head football coach, said in a press release.

The venue offers over 60,000 seats, so there is an added opportunity to break the Johnnie-Tommie game attendance record from a 2017 match at Target Field that brought 37,355 spectators.

“Since the announcement that St. Thomas has been invited to join the Summit League, ticket demand for November’s game has already been off the charts,” Saint John’s athletic director Bob Alpers said in the press release.

Saint John lead the series with a 53-53-1 record, and will be playing home in the November 7 game, which will be the 90th in the series.

For the general public, tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 13, and can be purchased online or at the U.S. Bank Stadium Ticket Office. usbankstadium.com