Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan Ties the Knot

It was all things SOTA at the wedding of Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan to former MPR Radio host Tom Weber. The couple exchanged nuptials on September 14 in front of 68 guests at a cottage in Red Wing on the shores of Lake Pepin. Lt. Governor Flanagan described the day as starting out a bit misty, but clearing up just in time for the ceremony on what turned out to be a perfect sunny 70-degree day. The wedding was officiated by Reverend Marlene Whiterabbit Helgemo, an ordained Lutheran Pastor, serving All Nations Indian Church of the United Church of Christ in Minneapolis.

The Lieutenant Governor’s dress was designed by Minneapolis designer and Project Runway alum, Samantha Rei (who also styled her inauguration look). Peggy wanted her dress to be in the style of a Native American ribbon skirt with three ribbons; one for her, one for Tom, and one for her daughter Siobhan who was also a flower girl. The back of her dress included a medallion that belonged to the late Senator Paul Wellstone.

Governor Tim Walz raised a glass providing the celebratory toast to the joyous bride and groom. State Auditor Julie Blaha put down the abacus and channeled her inner Martha Stewart by taking on the décor for the affair. I think we can all rest easy knowing that penny wise auditor Blaha tightened the belt on decorations by skipping the high end boutiques and headed to thrift stores and antique shops for the center pieces for the table.

During the ceremony, Peggy’s Native American heritage was represented with a traditional blanket ceremony. The blanket used in the ceremony was made by local Ojibwa artist, Sarah Agaton Howes from House of Howes. Peggy’s gal pal, Lauren Anderson from Brave New Workshop, added a bit of charm and wit to the ceremony by reading It’s You I Like written by Fred Rogers from the long running TV series “Mr. Rogers.”

Following the ceremony guests enjoyed hops from Minnesota breweries Lift Bridge and Summit. When it was time to nosh, the bride and groom selected pizza from Red Wing Brewing as the course du jour, followed by desserts from Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop.

I think it is safe to say Peggy and Tom are fans of all things Minnesotan. Cheers to the newlyweds!