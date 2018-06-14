Lea Thompson's Directorial Debut is a Family Affair

× Expand Photos courtesy of Marvista Entertainment Lea Thompson on movie set with daughter Madelyn Deutch and actress Melissa Bolona Lea Thompson on the set of 'The Year of Spectacular Men' with daughter Madelyn Deutch (center) and actress Melissa Bolona (left).

Minnesotans love to claim famous people. If you were born here (Garrett Hedlund), or your parents started out here (Melanie Griffith), or you attended high school here (Steve Zahn), you’re sort of ours from that point forward. No matter if you’ve never thought about us even once since you moved away.

But actor Lea Thompson, famous for the Back to the Future trilogy (and childhood touchstones like Some Kind of Wonderful and Red Dawn) really is one of us. After growing up in Rochester, Thompson spent formative years as an artist at Children’s Theatre Company and the Minnesota Dance Theater. She actually started her showbiz career as a dancer, moving to New York when she was 20 years old to dance for Mikhail Baryshnikov’s American Ballet Theater. But she transitioned into acting soon after.

Now, at 57, she’s making another transition, into directing. In The Year of Spectacular Men, Lea directed her daughters, Zoey and Madelyn Deutch. (Thompson met her husband, Howard Deutch, on the set of Some Kind of Wonderful, which he directed.) The movie is a comedy about finding yourself as a young artist, so we wanted to talk to Thompson about her own time as a young artist, here in her hometown.

She called us from her current home in LA—well, actually, she called us from her car, going through the drive-through. We’ll start there.

Where are you going through the drive-through?

You know, I don’t really want to promote them anyway. How are you, Steve?

I’m good. I saw the movie last night, and my friend Denver Daley helped with the soundtrack.

No freaking way, you’re friends with Denver?

I met him when he was playing bass for Har Mar Superstar.

You’re friends with Har Mar Superstar, too?

Exactly.

Oh my god, my favorite freaking people of all time.

Yeah, Sean said he met you through Denver. They both said you’re awesome.

Well gosh, I hope you like the movie.

I really did like the movie. I don’t know where to start. Because you direct your daughters in the movie, I wanted to talk to you maybe about your own mom first. She was an artist, a jazz singer who sang into her eighties.

Yeah! She was singing into her nineties! She died when she was 90, and she died with a paintbrush in her hand. She was still creating so that’s why it’s not as horribly tragic. Of course, I really miss her and it’s awful. But I’m so happy that she got to go doing what she loved to do, and that she could still kinda do it. She’s been such an inspiration to me and my daughters. I was so happy she got to see the movie before she died. I don’t think she could see the paintings as well as she wanted to, but…

Right, she had some macular degeneration—she was blind in one eye?

She had macular degeneration and she was a really wonderful composer and a really amazing artist. She lived her whole life as an artist in a way that I’m just beginning to try to do myself. I think she was just a really big inspiration to my daughters. You need partners to create something, it’s so hard. And when Maddie had this terrible year, I told her you have to write about it, because you have to turn it into something, create something. When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. So I just didn’t believe that she would do it, and that it would turn out to be so interesting.

Maddie was in her twenties when she went through the horrible year, and when she wrote the film?

Yeah, she still is. She wrote the movie, I think when she was 23 or 24, but it’s taken us four years to get it out.

You started your artistic life much earlier than that, as a dancer. And while you went to Minnesota Dance Theatre, your mom was still doing plays down in Rochester. A lot of great artists, a lot of great athletes too, have parents who start them out earlier than you’d think.

I think there’s a genetic component. I really do. Not only are you predisposed to the arts, you’re also nurtured into it, I think. But I don’t think I pushed them in any direction at all. Maddie was always an amazing musician. She was a really good jazz singer—she got a scholarship to college. Singing was her thing, and writing music. She always wrote these really personal songs, which I think is really hard to do.

Zoey always wanted to be an actor, I think. And I actually slowed her down. I didn’t let her act until she was like 15 ½. She needed to be more mature. And I think I was right to do that: It was my mother’s intuition.

When did you start dancing?

I started dancing when I was 11 or 12. I was so super serious about the Minnesota Dance Theatre, taking the bus and waiting on Hennepin in the cold and the dark.

Was that when it was in Dinkytown?

Yeah, I started when it was in Dinkytown, and then it was in the Aveda building, on University. Now there’s that big Aveda building there.

Oh yeah, Aveda. The one in Northeast.

Yeah! That was some dusty old mason building. I was a little rat in that place, I went everywhere, every corner of that dusty building. I spent years there. Mrs. [Lise] Houlten was running the company. She was amazing, an amazing artist. A crazy, amazing, powerful woman to grow up with. So I had these two crazy-powerful artist women when I was young: my mother, and Mrs. Houlten.

Lise Houlten famously had a friendship with Prince. Did Prince overlap at all with you at the MDT?

Yeah, he did! I think I left right when he did this really big benefit for the Minnesota Dance Theatre.

The Purple Rain benefit.

Yeah, that one. My brother was the star of the company, so my brother and sister danced for that.

Wow, so did you ever meet him?

I don’t think I ever met him. But I have a terrible memory!

× Expand Lea Thompson directing 'The Year of Spectacular Men' Thompson directing on set.

With this film, there were so many awkward sex scenes with Maddie in the movie. And she’s a very gifted physical comedian. But how strange was it to direct your daughter in those kinds of intimate moments with all those guys?

It was an interesting challenge. In some ways, we spent our entire special effects budget, or most of it, trying to get rid of her nipple cover. She had these little nipple covers on in the scene with Brandon T. Jackson. Just hilarious.

Yeah, kind of excruciatingly so.

Yeah, it is. And I was kind of too embarrassed to go in the room. The covers kept coming off, the little nipple cover things, the little petals she was wearing. So we had to special effects in the stuff, like cover over her boobs and stuff like that. That scene was the hardest to do.

And with the last scene with Nicholas Braun, that embarrassing love scene was literally the first day of shooting. And Howie, my husband and I, were both on the set. I was directing but Howie was there, and poor Nicholas had to do that in front of us.

Wow.

And poor Maddie! But you know, they’re women at this point. And even though they’re my daughters, and I still say “don’t swear so much” and all that, they’re my friends. And I have to respect them as women and artists.

This was Maddie’s vision of what it’s like to be a millennial. I don’t know what it’s like to be a millennial. I mean, I think it’s funny. And I appreciated her honesty and her take on how difficult it is to make connections with people. And I guess that includes really weird love scenes.

Has your work in big comedies influenced your daughters? Do they know Back to the Future? Do they know your John Hughes movie, Some Kind of Wonderful?

Surprisingly, we don’t talk about it in our house. I mean, I know that they’ve seen Some Kind of Wonderful. It’s such a big deal that Mom and Dad met during that movie and all of that. I know they’ve seen Back to the Future 1. But other than that, I’m not sure how much of my work they’ve actually seen. I think they might have seen All the Right Moves by accident or something.

You know, we’re a weird—we’re a company family. We talk about the business, but I never sat them down and showed them my movies. That would’ve been really weird.

I mean, have you ever told them that you did the first Marvel Universe movie, Howard the Duck? Something to brag about now, right?

They know that. They know a lot about Howard the Duck. And they’ve never seen it.

They’ve never seen it?

They turned it off every time after I’m in bed with the duck. They just couldn’t take it.

They can’t handle that, but you can direct Maddie in, like, ten sex scenes?

There you go! It’s not fair!

Was your husband jealous that you got to work with your daughters?? Will you reprise this situation in the future?

I sure hope so. Maddie just wrote a script that’s so good, and I was like, “Oh, great! Do I get to direct it?” And she’s like, “No.”

Howie said, “No, I’m directing it.” And I said, “No, I’m directing it.”

And Maddie said, “No, neither of you are directing it. I’m directing it.”

Maddie, like you said, started off as a musician. She also writes. Now she’s acting, but it’s also a very written project. How is she different than Zoey?

Well, she’s different than all of us—Howie, myself, Zoey. She’s a content creator. We’re not creators. Really when you can create something from scratch, from a blank page, and do it well, you’re the bomb.

Zoey is immensely talented, and she’s an A-list actress. Like she gets movies made. I have a movie, Howard has a movie, and the producers all say to us, “Can you get Zoey to do it, so we can greenlight it and get the money?” I’m really proud of her.

She’s also like a fashionista and all that stuff, which I never could pull off. I just like my Sorrell’s and whatever comfortable.

Like you said, Maddie created this movie when she was searching for direction or feeling lost a little bit. Is that phase over?

I think that we’re all still searching. I don’t think anybody’s got the answers. That’s what she says at the end of that movie in that beautiful monologue.

I think we all feel like that. This is a huge chapter in my life. This is a brand new way to think about things. To create something new from scratch that’s my own, you know? I feel like I’m having a revolution for myself that I’ve never had, and I’m 57.

Well I hope this movie finds its audience. It’s going to be released June 15, right? What’s the best way to get people to watch it?

I think it’s going to be in theaters in Minneapolis on June 15, so rush to see it in the theater. And then I think at the same time you can buy it on VOD. And then it’ll go into other platforms.

Were there roles that felt like more your own than others, though, in your acting career?

I guess? I don’t know. I’ve had four great parts. So that’s a lot. And that’s awesome. And that includes Back to the Future and this movie called Trouble with the Truth, and when I played Sally Bowles on Broadway in Cabaret. And then there’s one more, I can’t remember—oh, it’s called The Substitute Wife with Farrah Fawcett. I was pregnant with Zoey, so that was that long ago. I hope to have a couple more great parts.

What’s your criteria for a great part?

You know, you see it, you know it? Lorraine McFly in Back to the Future is a great part. Basically, playing a bunch of different people—they’re all different, but they’re the same person. I have to turn the whole plot of the movie with how I all of a sudden don’t like to kiss this guy because it’s like kissing my brother. I have to change the whole plot, and I get to play this crazy person.

Those are great parts, and they’re few and far between. I feel lucky to have had them.

Well, we’re really proud of you here in Minnesota. We still claim you as our own. And I think directing your daughters is a really cool thing to share with them.

I think that’s why I like directing. There’s something really depressing about, “Oh, my eyelashes don’t look good,” or like, “can you put my eyebrows up?”

I think at a certain point you need to teach. You know? From the Children’s Theatre to the Minnesota Orchestra to the Minnesota Dance Theater to the Walker Arts Center—this is where I was born and raised, and I’ve been given so much. I want to give back now, by creating and directing. Hopefully people will let me do it.

The Year of Spectacular Men opens June 15, at Emagine Lakeville.

