LauraPalooza: Celebrating Laura Ingalls Wilder at 150

Walnut Grove, Minnesota, is only about three hours southwest of the Twin Cities, but if you’re from the small town, there’s a good chance outsiders will say to you: “Walnut Grove? That’s a real place?”

This is explained to me by Erroll Steffen, who grew up in Walnut Grove, lives there still, and has, for 40 years, acted in the town’s annual Laura Ingalls Wilder pageant. This pageant is no small feat, and it includes fire displays, a life-size Conestoga wagon, a church raising, a square dance, and live animals. Some nights 2,000 people attend. Steffen currently plays Pa in the theatrical event, a role he’s had for 25 years. There have been a lot of Mas. “In fact, I’ve kind of lost track of how many wives I’ve had,” Steffen quips. Kari Vaupel, an urgent-care physician from Shakopee, has played Ma for the past three years, and she’s found that Walnut Grove is more than real. “Walnut Grove is the most amazing place,” she says.

Laura Ingalls Wilder, who’d be celebrating her 150th birthday this year, certainly thought so. She wrote about it in On the Banks of Plum Creek, the fourth title in the nine-book series that inspired the Little House on the Prairie TV series. Watch any episode of the show and it’s clear that the sagebrush gold hills and dusty town center were all shot in dry California. Read Plum Creek and it’s clear Wilder was describing wet, green Minnesota. “Where they waded in the shallow water a footprint would not stay,” wrote Wilder of the creek. “First a swirl like smoke came up from it and wavered away in the clear water. Then the footprint slowly melted. The toes smoothed out and the heel was only a small hollow.” She goes on to describe reeds as only a child can, noting all the toys that can be made of them.

The contemporary Wilder pageant is literally on the banks of that green and wet Plum Creek, and organizers pump its water to use as a pool in the show. Bank swallows zip over the heads of the audience, and once or twice a skunk from the creek has wandered onto the green grass of the stage, blinking in the bright lights. It’s a sight to see, and tourists from around the world make the pilgrimage to tiny Walnut Grove to see it each July.

While the television show aired on NBC from 1974 to 1982, it’s taken on a bigger, stranger life today. The 200-plus episodes have been in syndication since their original run, and Little House is now big all over the world—in the UK, Spain, and especially Japan, where there’s an anime spinoff. New books from former Little House stars are their own cottage industry. Recent releases include Melissa Gilbert’s My Prairie Cookbook as well as a tell-all by Charlotte Stewart, who played the Walnut Grove schoolteacher (in the book, Stewart reveals she slept with Jim Morrison—yes, that Jim Morrison). And then there’s Confessions of a Prairie Bitch by Alison Arngrim, the actress who played platinum-curled villain Nellie.

In 1978, prescient Walnut Grove farmer Al Farber realized that this pop-culture moment in the life of his tiny town was not to be missed. He came up with the idea for a real-life outdoor pageant. A green hill beside the creek would be the arena seating, while the land between the hill and the creek would create the stage. Forty seasons later the pageant is still going strong.

Erin Richards has been part of the pageant for 34 years. Her father was the principal at Walnut Grove High School and the third director of the pageant. Richards, for her part, has been an actor and makeup artist for the show, and this year is her third directing the show herself. The acting corps is elastic. Somewhere between 50 and 70 people might act in a given year, because everyone who wants a role gets one. Sometimes the kid actors sleep through their parts—the show doesn’t start till dusk, which is around 9 p.m. “We just tuck them in where they drop,” says Richards. “We’ve gathered a lot of quilts over the years.” The most coveted roles are Laura, Mary, and Nellie, and the biggest problem with casting Lauras is that they get too tall. Richards prefers not to have a Laura who’s taller than Ma, though she admits some years she has to make do. Richards brings a get-her-done practicality to directing. She makes the charts that show how to share 20 microphones among 70 actors. She feeds the calf. She solves problems, such as moving set pieces to extricate families of badgers.

Farber passed away a few years ago, but before that he was a highlight of the show, recalls Richards. “He’d climb the steeple every night to put the cross up,” she says. “And he was a big, big guy. His wife would just cling to a family member . . . afraid he was going to fall. He always made it. The coolest moment in the play was when he’d get up there and raise his fist in the air—we just pretend to build a church, but he made it feel like it really happened.”

Both Richards and Steffen agree that the Walnut Grove pageant helped the town survive. In the 1980s the farm economy was decimated all around Walnut Grove, as it was nationally. But the pageant helped keep tourist dollars coming. It’s why there’s a Nellie and Laura look-alike contest in the town park on pageant days. It supports Nellie’s Café in town (where you can get a Nellie Burger or a Laura’s Chicken Fillet), as well as the Fond Memories gift shop (jams, toys, and scrapbooking supplies), and, of course, the Laura Ingalls Wilder Museum, which draws tourists daily and occasionally hosts weddings in its tiny chapel. Local churches make a good chunk of change every summer serving “Pageant Suppers” at the Walnut Grove community center before the show.

The pageant also gives the town a sense of relevance to contemporary life—even importance. “One of the things I enjoy most is the way people come downand chat after the show,” says Steffen. “A lot of them want autographs on their program or T-shirt, maybe their arm. A guy from Australia, people from England or Japan, all 50 states—they all care about Walnut Grove.”

Some of the fans end up in the show. When she was 10, Kari Vaupel and her family drove down from Fargo to see the pageant. Later, after medical school, she married a man from a town near Maple Grove, and the two named their first son Landon, after the actor Michael Landon, who played Pa on TV. “People laugh at me, but I just loved the show,” she says. After the children came, Vaupel decided to try out for the pageant. “I got the part of Ma. I thought, I’ll do it. I’ll cross it off my bucket list.”

The Vaupels bought an RV. Then her husband, Scott, got colon cancer. “He wanted to go back and forth to chemo and just be in the RV, be around this amazing community,” she recalls. Scott died earlier this year, but Vaupel and her children are carrying on the tradition. They’ll all be in the pageant this month, sleeping in the RV.

Vaupel says the stories of Laura Ingalls Wilder have given her perspective following her husband’s death. “Every time I thought, This is hard, life is getting tough, I remember there were these pioneer people who were out there in the middle of nothing. They lost spouses, they lost kids. . . . I don’t know if it’s crazy to think this, but if they can make it, I can too.”

So is Walnut Grove real? Well, the one you see on television isn’t—that’s California. The one in the books isn’t quite real, either—it’s memories organized into story. But the actual Walnut Grove that’s celebrating the 40th year of the pageant? To Vaupel and so many others, this Walnut Grove is more than real, it’s alive.