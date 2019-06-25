× Expand Trev

Hey fam! It's Trev, but you can call me . . . Trev! Ha HA! Anyway, I am SUPER stoked we're all hanging at my family's cabin this weekend. I know we are all READY to live that #lakelyfe life, but first let me go over a couple of my personal ground rules:

Rule #1: Mispronounce the name of the lake on purpose, just because.

Listen, I get that the lake’s name is Dakota for, like, “community” or something, but that’s mad hard to say.

Rule #2: Have some shame and pre-tan your pale-ass bod.

I get that your skin hasn’t seen the sun in over five months, and that you’re a natural ginger. But, dude, like, I have an Instagram to curate, so I would really appreciate if you’d pre-tan to make sure our pics aren’t ruined by your pastiness.

Rule #3: Yes, I have a crush on Kendall who I just found out is my second cousin, so what?

Just, uh, please don’t tell anyone, OK?

Rule #4: Take beach volleyball super seriously.

Look, bro, I know this is your first time up at my dad’s cabin, but if you’re not gonna put in 110 percent effort like Bryce and I do, then just get off the court. Kole and Skylar and Tucker are absolutely killing us out there.

Rule #5: Scream “Hashtag lake life!!!” every six or seven minutes.

This is really important, because not everyone in earshot follows your Insta, and they, too, need to know that we are having lake-adjacent fun at all times. Otherwise, did it even happen?

Rule #6: River litter is totes OK!

Rivers flow, bro. That’s why it’s totally chill to just throw those lazy river Leinie’s into the river! Splash, and that bottle’s gone—washed away by nature’s garbageman.

Rule #7: Catch a fish for your Tinder profile.

Ladies love a man who can spend three hours getting drunk on a boat with his friend Kole and accidentally catch a fish one time. It’s, like, science.

Rule #8: Help me freak when I break dad’s pontoon (again).

Should it be making that sound? Ever since we ran over that loon it’s been seriously thumping. Bro, my dad’s gonna lose it if I break this thing! But other than that, just have a fly time!