La Raza Radio Is Back on Twin Cities Airways

Maya Santamaria La Raza Radio offices Ruins of the historic building that used to house La Raza Radio and El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub.

La Raza Radio KMNV 95.7 FM & 1400 AM, was caught in the fires on the second night of protests of the killing of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

You would have heard Jessica Acevedo ("La Trompudita") covering the day’s headlines, from the George Floyd memorial service to the latest Covid 19 numbers in Minnesota. Callers welcomed her back, shared their sympathy and support for La Raza, an indispensable source of news and entertainment for the Twin Cities Latino community. The tone at the station on this first day back was overwhelmingly positive and optimistic. One caller said she was certain the community would come back stronger than ever.

La Raza’s 4th-floor studios in the historic International Order of Odd Fellows (IOOF) building burned to the ground in the early morning last Thursday. Located one block from the 3rd Precinct that was burned by protesters, the building also housed El Nuevo Rodeo nightclub, Town Talk Diner, Gandhi Mahal Restaurant, and other small businesses.

According to a press release, La Raza's quick comeback is thanks to the generous support of KFAI Fresh Air Radio 90.3 FM, a nonprofit station whose mission includes to "broadcast information, arts and entertainment programming for an audience of diverse racial, social and economic backgrounds. Providing a voice for people ignored or misrepresented by mainstream media, KFAI increases understanding between peoples and communities, while fostering the values of democracy and social justice." The station stepped in to offer a temporary home until La Raza can move to a permanent space.

KFAI’s board director, Jaque Pokorney, spoke with La Raza’s CEO, Maya Santamaria. “The help that we are able to give La Raza in these difficult times is right along the lines of our mission statement at KFAI as a community radio," said Pokorney. "We are proud to be able to help your station to get back on the air and re-establish your important Spanish-language programing for the community.”

KFAI had a fully-equipped broadcasting studio available and ready to be used to quickly transmit La Raza’s signal to its tower site in Midtown.

“The transition was difficult to do so expeditiously, because we had to start from zero," said Santamaria. "All of our intellectual property was burned to ashes. Our music catalogues, traffic, operations software and commercial files were all lost to the fire." She credited La Raza's team for working around the clock to quickly rebuild and expressed gratitude to KFAI.

“They have shown us heart-felt solidarity and support, and we will be eternally grateful for this kind gesture of opening their home to us," said Santamaria. "We would not have been able to transition so quickly if it weren’t for them.” Minority Media is essential for our communities of color in these times of emergency. The need for reliable, fast information is an essential resource for our Latino Community if we are to rebuild and heal in the wake of this trauma in South Minneapolis, and La Raza will lead the communications around organizing and forging this effort forward.”

Santamaria said the entire community has rallied for the station, showing overwhelming support and offering resources and love in the aftermath of the attack on La Raza’s offices.

“If this is the sacrifice that we have to make to forge change in this society, then it will have all been worth it,” said Santamaria, referring to the hope for justice for George Floyd with the arrests of the other three police officers and new charges that were announced yesterday by Attorney General Keith Ellison.

A Go Fund Me page has been created for La Raza Radio station, and Santamaria hopes to inaugurate a new permanent location in August.