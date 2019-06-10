Meet Klecko: The Bread Maker Turned Poet

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Klecko Klecko might be a published poet now, but he hasn’t quit his day job.

To hear Klecko the bread maker tell it, a loaf of his wild rice sourdough ended the Cold War.

The date was June 3, 1990, and the Twin Cities had put summer on hold (literally, temperatures were in the 50s) to plan for the arrival of Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev. The global leader and his wife, Raisa, had accepted an invitation from Governor Rudy Perpich to stop by during the couple’s coast-to-coast tour. Perpich wanted to symbolically ease tensions between the USSR and Croatia (Perpich’s ancestral homeland) by literally breaking bread at The Saint Paul Hotel.

The bread selection fell to the hotel’s supplier, St. Agnes Bakery, and its CEO and head baker—a man who goes by the single name Klecko. His choice, according to him, made history.

“If it weren’t for that loaf of bread, you’d probably have a missile silo pointed at your house right now,” Klecko deadpans.

Twenty-eight years later, you can still get that same wild rice sourdough; you just can’t get it at St. Agnes. These days, Klecko bakes at Grandma’s Bakery in White Bear Lake. Why? Because the St. Paul bakery he ran for more than 30 years no longer exists.

In early 2018, just days before the Super Bowl, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presented an audit of the bakery’s employees. Many, ICE claimed, lacked documents to work legally in the United States. ICE gave the bakery 16 days to dismiss the offending employees, some of whom had worked at St. Agnes for upward of two decades.

“We never went face to face with a single ICE agent, but they had their boots on our neck,” Klecko says.

The strength of the bakery was the people who worked there. Klecko’s doomed crew didn’t jump ship: The workers spent the next week filling the bakery’s final orders. When that baking was done, they dispersed, and Klecko liquidated his equipment.

Fast forward a little more than a year, and the baker is now also poet. His book? Hitman-Baker-Casketmaker: Aftermath of an American’s Clash with ICE.

A few weeks ago, Klecko dropped by St. Paul’s Tavern on Grand to talk about the poems. He lives just down the block with his wife, in a mansion-turned-nine-plex on Summit. Many of the free-verse poems—a form he chose to avoid ranting in prose—concern the bar, or were written from a barstool at the Tavern.

Klecko probably doesn’t look like the first guy you’d expect to write a book of verse probing our national immigration question from a firsthand perspective. He’s big—at least six-feet-two-inches tall—and today he’s been baking. That means he’s wearing a pair of high-mileage checkered chef’s pants, a stretched-out white undershirt beneath a red zip-up hoodie, and a black leather motorcycle jacket.

He reminisces a little about the good times at St. Agnes and praises the contributions his workers made to their neighborhoods in the Cities. Or as he writes in one poem, “The sad thing about this is that the illegals / Bust ass to bring your life value and luxury.”

In the end, even after the book, he can’t understand why everything had to happen the way it did. “We had employees that passed security clearances at the airport but failed the ICE audit,” he explains. “If they can get past the airport people, you know, I mean, we’re just bakers. I understand what ICE is trying to do. And I get it. It’s a hard gig. But I will say that over just bullshit, they broke up the best goddam bread crew and it’s never coming back.”

Klecko didn’t start writing for literary posterity. But in his anger and disillusionment, the baker has started to sound like a poet.