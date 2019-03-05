Kim Gordon and Dimitri Chamblas Improvise Music and Movement

× Expand Photograph by Peter Diamond Kim Gordon and Dimitri Chamblas

“She’s right there!” I hear an awestruck fan say at the American Swedish Institute’s Turnblad Mansion. "She" is Kim Gordon, the bassist for the experimental indie rock band Sonic Youth, that dissolved in 2011 after her separation from her husband and bandmate Thurston Moore. Tonight, the 100-person audience gathered for an intimate night of improvised movement and music, one of two shows Gordon has booked at the institute with Dimitri Chamblas, the dean of dance at the California Institute for the Arts.

The event was presented by Liquid Music, the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra's innovative series that brought together the electronic ambiance of Bon Iver with TU Dance last year, or the compositions of Philip Glass and Blood Orange to a percussion ensemble a few months ago.

Gordon carries an air of effortless, quiet cool whenever she walks into a room, that follows her into any of her projects. Her detachment as a narrator was always present in her work with Sonic Youth, and it’s there with her current improv noise rock bands Body/Head or Glitterbust, and in her memoir Girl in a Band.

Since trading in her bass for a guitar after the break-up of Sonic Youth, and her marriage, Gordon began creating improvised, abstract guitar pieces that tell stories through meandering noise, that use spontaneous lyrics like poetry to convey mood rather than tell a definitive story. Her new music paints in broad strokes around an idea rather than saying what it is, that invites the audience into a journey with no preordained ending.

“I did at some point want to be a dancer,” Gordon said after the performance, “but I think that’s actually why I was drawn to playing music.” She compared that both music and dance contain a similar kind of physicality that’s guided by the body, that’s visceral.

Gordon has found a like-minded collaborator in Chamblas, whose movements carry the same frenetic energy as her improvisations. Using heavy reverb, loop and delay pedals, and even a harmonica, Gordon was summoning walls of sound that Chamblas acted on, at times making violent gestures while contorting his body, while at times he danced and pirouetted with the grace of a falling feather.

"There's a way to go see a band and see it fall apart, which is kind of exciting too, because it's spontaneous," Gordon said. "There's very little in the world that's really spontaneous anymore."

Photograph by Peter Diamond

It was fascinating to watch how the duo brought the audience in on a trip in real time, that made us both witnesses to and participants of the performance. The mansion felt like it was being swallowed into an abyss as Chamblas and Gordon’s movements complimented the chaos of the sounds she conjured. Their dance was a push-and-pull of their bodies–they rolled around on the floor as Kim strummed her guitar, Chamblas would carry her in the air, on top of her amps. She would whip the guitar over her head and around Chamblas while playing it. Chamblas had an arresting stare that you could not look away from, while Gordon often sung and danced with her eyes closed and her hair draped over her face, intuiting the somber direction of where things were going.

Each person in attendance certainly left with a different interpretation of the show, and no two performances of theirs will be identical, but it felt like a tussle between two bodies searching for a common language. Gordon and Chamblas have created something organic that requires an innate trust between collaborators to pull off effectively, and the performance did not feel indulgent but generous in giving the audience a vague and powerful story through their movements. It was intense, but Gordon and Chamblas moved so harmoniously that you could not tell they were making it up as they went along.

“The inside is the outside, and the outside is the inside,” Gordon murmured at one point as she unplugged her guitar at and dragged the wire across their bodies, literally using the feedback and electricity from the amps as an instrument. Their bodies, the guitar, the pedals, the amps–they were all tools used to permeate the atmosphere of the mansion with an overwhelming sense of dread, that was projected on the futuristic environmental images of Erik Johansson currently on display.

Although the performance lasted only about half an hour, Gordon and Chamblas could easily have continued for twice as long and you’d still be enraptured by this sonic void they created, a voyage with a beginning that could go in a million different directions.