Coco & Lala are Serving Up Healthy Eating Online

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Coco Laud and YaLonda “Lala” Lolar Johnson Healthful eaters Lala (left) and Coco (right) serve themselves a zero-calorie feast.

Most episodes of Keeping Up with Coco & Lala start with Lala adjusting the camera, which is really just her iPhone, which is really just propped up on a shelf in Coco’s kitchen, which is really far out in the suburbs, in Medina.

Once Lala gets the shot right—a slightly askew medium crop that shows both the hosts and the plant-based food du jour on the counter in front of them—you’ll notice something odd. Everything appears backwards. The words on their shirts. The labels on the food. The iPhone is on selfie mode, so they can see the Facebook Live they’re filming.

These are the hallmarks of DIY media making: the quirky blemishes that often cause viewers to click away from the page. But with Coco Laud and YaLonda “Lala” Lolar Johnson, the best things to happen to veganism and vegetarianism since the Impossible Burger, those quirks only add to their charm.

Every Thursday at 1:30 pm, the friends “go live” and give the broader world a glimpse into how a couple of everyday ladies navigate a newly veg diet in an everyday way. Coco (the vegetarian) and Lala (the vegan) first hung out as teenagers in St. Paul, and you can feel those 20 years of shared jokes and experiences in their high-energy banter. In the year and a half since they started this healthy food quest, their Facebook audience has grown to the point that fans will stop them in public. In June 2018, they added a 4 pm Wednesday radio show (on 89.9 KMOJ) to their nascent media empire.

A few weeks before the dietary overkill known as Thanksgiving, I sat down with Coco and Lala at Fig + Farro, over a plate of, uh, delicious jackfruit tacos.

Courtesy of Coco and Lala Coco and Lala at Minnesota Oscars Red carpet-ing at the Minnesota Oscars.

Why are we at a place that has something called “barbecued beets” on the menu? How did you become this?

Coco: One day she came over with this big old bag of cherries.

Lala: I go big or go home.

Coco: She was like, “We need to go live so we can talk about my new gospel album. And you can talk about your YouTube channel, because at the time we had a family YouTube channel.”

Lala: I’ve done gospel all my life, and I’m good at it. I recorded an album in Atlanta. And I can really sing. There’s a lot of people out there who sort of say that, but I can sing.

So, Lala brought over a bushel of cherries and wanted to eat them all on Facebook Live to promote a gospel album and a family YouTube channel?

Coco: Yeah. So we went live and that video got, like, 900 views in two days. And we were like, “Either people really like cherries, or they like us.” Maybe we’re funny or something, I don’t know.

How do you go from cherry eating to this whole vegan thing?

Coco: I watched the documentary What the Health. I told her to watch it. And then we were both like, “We’re going vegan.”

Just like that?

Coco: Yeah. We were going to bring our kids for a picnic in the park. And Lala was like, “What are we going to bring?” And I was like, “Well, there’s not really anything in my house that I even think we can eat.” The show started because we didn’t know what to eat. We didn’t know what tasted good. And if we had these questions, other people must have had them too.

Instant vegans. Wow.

Coco: She decided to go vegan and I went vegetarian. The cool thing about that is, we’ve been able to get not just the vegan audience or the vegetarian audience, but everybody. And it’s a no-pressure approach. We don’t care if you eat meat six days a week and just participate in meatless Mondays.

Don’t tell the vegan police.

Lala: It’s taboo. It’s rare for you to find a vegan and vegetarian in one show, because vegans are stricter. They’re “No leather purses!” “Why are you eating eggs?” They go ridiculously overboard. We’re kinda turning that on its head. And we don’t look like tree huggers. You know? We’re cute. Haha! I’m just saying. And, honestly, I don’t really care what people think about it.

Courtesy of Coco and Lala Coco & Lala with Biz Markie Chilling with Biz Markie at Avant Garden? They say he’s just a friend.

Who was this transition harder for?

Lala: My husband and I grew up Seventh-day Adventists, and Seventh-day Adventists have always had whatthey call the health message, which involves vegetarian diets. I’m used to it. Something tasting like chicken—I don’t need that. But for her, she’s looking for that replacement.

Do you ever miss meat, Coco?

Coco: One of my favorite places was [fried chicken-finger joint] Raising Cane’s. And our neighbors were having a graduation party and guess what they decided to have?

Lala: Raising Cane’s?

Coco: Raising Cane’s. I went around to everybody and was telling them they had to eat the Raising Cane’s. And I was watching them eat it. I’m human. I was like, “I remember that. I remember liking that.”

It doesn’t seem like either of you is really militant about any of this.

Coco: I’ve seen the vegan police go after a dude because in his profile picture he was doing the Heisman Trophy pose, and sometimes footballs are made out of actual leather. That’s kinda ridiculous. Where do you draw the line? Because if you’re wearing certain makeup or deodorant, or something, well, those products might still be tested on animals. They’re not actually vegan.

Lala: I’m not actively going out and buying leather coats and purses and things like that. But I’m not—

Coco: —we’re not throwing blood on people’s furs.

I think that’s a big part of your appeal. The familiarity you bring to something that seems exotic.

Lala: A lot of my family live in rural Kansas and all they have is a Walmart. They’re never going to try jackfruit unless jackfruit is in a can in their Walmart. We’re trying to be economical, too. If they see us do black bean tacos, they can try that. When we do cauliflower spaghetti? In under $10 you can feed your entire family.

Coco: We’re just normal people trying stuff.

Courtesy of Coco and Lala Coco & Lala with Tye Tribbett Backstage with gospel golden boy Tye Tribbett.

It really is a show about normal people trying stuff.

Coco: Before we started doing this, I had a baking business. And I’d measure and do everything by the book. But this one over here, she doesn’t measure nothin’. And I remember one time, right before we went live, Lala set a fire inside my house.

Lala: Hey, we never caught it on camera!

Coco: Which is a good thing.

Lala: I never claimed to be a chef. And my grandmother never measured. She just threw stuff in, so that’s what I know.

I’m guessing your show plays to a more diverse audience than most veg programming.

Lala: It’s not easy reaching the black community. Black people are not going to be caring about vegan food when they don’t have access to it. You say, “You’re going to be healthy if you eat vegan.” And they go, “Really? To me vegan is Whole Foods, and I don’t have a Whole Foods.”

Coco: We’ve also been able to show that it doesn’t have to be so strict. We just turned macaroni ’n’ cheese vegan. We made dirt cups. You know, with the Oreos and the pudding and a little gummy worm on top? Well,Oreos are vegan, and we used almond milk in the pudding, and we found dairy-free cocoa whip. Instead ofputting a gummy worm on top, I put fresh fruit. We were live and Lala goes, “Did you just put fresh fruit on top of our dirt cup?” And I was like, “Yeah.” And she was like, “Why?” And I was like, “I’m healthin’ it up!” And she was like, “Wait a minute. Healthin’ is not a word.” As soon as she said that, our followers were like, Healthin! And it just stuck. It ended up being the name of our radio show, Healthin It Up with Coco & Lala.

How did you go from Facebook Live to a radio show?

Coco: We were actually contacted by KMOJ. They were like, “You know that stuff you’re doing on Facebook? We want you to do that on the radio.”

Lala: Whoa. Wait. You forgot.

Coco: What, where we met them?

Lala: Yeah. We had passes to the Super Bowl 52 gospel show. And we weren’t supposed to be backstage, but we just do what we do, and went back anyway and acted like we’re supposed to be there. We’re working the room, passing out our cards. And the program director from KMOJ was there. We gave him a card and continued working the room, and didn’t think anything of it. Well, he was watching us and made a mental note. He reached out later and said, “We have a radio show for you guys.”

Coco: We were like, “You don’t even know how we’d do on radio!”

What are your aspirations for the Coco and Lala brand?

Coco: We want to meet Ellen. We want a Food Network show. We think we found a unique, fun way to educate people in a method that I don’t think has ever been done before. And we have so much fun doing it.

Lala: But also, you know, talk-show stuff. And red carpets. And I know I want to ultimately have my own natural-hair vegan line. And I know Coco wants to do her baking thing. It’s more than just one thing.

If you get there, it’s going to have a lot to do with your chemistry. It seems to be what hooks everyone.

Coco: People ask us how we keep it up and we’re like, “We’re just being us.” You have one life, and we’re here to live it and have fun. And for some reason it resonates with people.

Lala: My husband will be out and talking about how his wife is vegan, and somebody will say, “Have you ever heard of Coco and Lala?” And he’ll be like, “Uh, that’s my wife.”

Coco: We were at [Walker Art Center’s] Avant Garden and some ladies ran up to us and were taking pictures. After they were gone, our husbands were like, “How do you know them?” And we were like, “We don’t know them. They watch our show and wanted a picture.”

Tune in to Healthin It Up with Coco & Lala, 4 pm Wednesdays on KMOJ. New live episodes of Keeping Up with Coco & Lala air 1:30 pm Thursdays on their Facebook page.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.