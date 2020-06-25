10 Places of Worship That Are Architectural Gems

× Expand Illustrations by Drue Wagner Twin Cities Churches

This is the church. This is the steeple. Open the doors—and where are the people? Of course, we’re all pacing on the sidewalk outside. But on our endless walks, we may pause to take a longer look at the architectural jewel boxes that glorify our neighborhoods. We’ve picked 10 of our favorite worship buildings. And we’ve focused on churches and temples beyond the most familiar Twin Cities landmarks. Once these community pillars reopen their doors—and they surely will—you may want to venture inside and give thanks.

The lettering on this Byzantine giant—with its ornate dome and towers—didn’t always say “Jesus Is Lord.” The old Anshei Russia (“men of Russia”) originally served the North Side’s Orthodox Jewish community. 1000 Oliver Ave. N., Mpls., 612-521-4665, pastorpaul.org

Stewart Memorial Presbyterian Church (1910)

Yes, this spire-less, unornamented building in the Lyndale neighborhood is actually a (vacant?) church. Specifically, one designed by Prairie School master William Purcell. E. 32nd St., Mpls.

A box clad with bricks. A box clad with stone. A modernist masterpiece by Eliel Saarinen (and son Eero), in Minneapolis’s Longfellow neighborhood. 3244 34th Ave. S., Mpls., 612-721-6611, christchurchluth.org

This tiny clapboard, stone, and shingle creation looks like a diorama of a church. Two big names go with it: famed architect Cass Gilbert and the congregation’s uncommon prophet, Emanuel Swedenborg. 170 Virginia St., St. Paul, 651-358-3125, virginiastchurch.org

The footprint is fish-shaped. The exterior detailing is minimal. And the tower sure looks…Irish. Architect Barry Byrne dropped an idiosyncratic masterpiece mid-block in St. Paul’s Midway. 1327 Lafond Ave., St. Paul, 651-645-9179, stcolumba.org

Gridded glass, planar brick—and a whole lotta brown. When this Conservative congregation left north Minneapolis, St. Louis Park got a late-Modernist landmark. 5225 Barry St. W., St. Louis Park, 952-873-7300, besyn.org

Watt Munisotaram (2007)

Yes, you’ll need to visit Hampton, in Dakota County, to see the largest Cambodian Buddhist temple in the U.S. But the complex—with its meditation loft and reflecting pool—has become a widespread pilgrimage site. 2925 220th St. E., Hampton, 651-463-3101

A Catholic sanctuary with a flat roof?! Blame it on the experimental mood after the Second Vatican Council. This St. Paul Park marvel is our favorite of Ralph Rapson’s idiosyncratic church designs (and was his fave, too). 920 Holley Ave., St. Paul Park, 651-459-2131, st-thomas-aquinas.com

The Gothic-style stone carvings and perfect proportions make this (arguably) the most beautiful church on Summit Avenue. (Heresy alert: We prefer it to the daunting Cathedral of Saint Paul.) 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul, 651-227-7669, morecommunity.org

A clapboard, country-style church in Frogtown. The state’s most prolific civic architect, Clarence Johnston, designed this in the Carpenter Gothic style. The congregation, originally Congregationalist, is now evangelical and committed to church planting.

868 Sherburne Ave., St. Paul, 651-505-3669, stpaulfellowship.org