Meet the Couple Energizing the Twin Cities Art Scene

× Expand Photograph by Eliesa Johnson Eddie Nandenberger and Kate Nordstrum Coming attraction: Eddie Landenberger and Kate Nordstrum in the lobby of the Parkway Theater.

It’s 7 pm on a Friday night at The Lynhall, and Kate Nordstrum and Eddie Landenberger are wasting their date night on doing press. Though clichéd, the term “power couple” feels slightly underused these days. And Nordstrum and Landenberger—both 41, and only a month apart in age—definitely qualify. When I meet the married pair at the café, they’re drinking wine with a burger (Landenberger) and a salad (Nordstrum). While the two wear almost matching natural fiber sweaters and blue jeans, their influence in this town doesn’t appear nearly as understated.

Nordstrum is the founder, curator, and producer of the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra’s Liquid Music series, which pairs a musician like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon with a contemporary dance troupe, or marries the electronica of Poliça with orchestral instrumentation. The critical scale of each season seems to grow more ambitious by the year: This past fall, Nordstrum helped commission and debut work from composer Philip Glass (his first piece for percussion ensemble).

Landenberger is a real-estate broker and developer. He’s worked on projects including the Seward Co-Op Creamery Café and the Sonora Grill, on East Lake Street. Last year, he and his partner bought a Minneapolis arts institution of their own. Now, he’s breathing new life into the Parkway Theater, a treasured second-run neighborhood theater. (It sold for $1.4 million.)

Despite the tape recorder on the table (sorry), tonight’s date seems to represent a rare moment of idleness for the couple. Nordstrum’s Instagram account sees her jetting one week to Ultimafestivalen, in Oslo, to scout talent. Another week finds her in North Adams, Massachusetts. There, she’s producing MASS MoCA’s upcoming Aeon Ritual, a music festival-cum-ceremonial rite. The impression these pictures leave is one of unmistakable cool.

Tonight, Nordstrum’s brother is minding the kids: an 11-year-old and a 6-year-old. The parents trade weekends, creating a standing biweekly date night for the other couple. It’s one of the bennies of living near family in south Minneapolis, as opposed to New York, where Nordstrum and Landenberger spent five-and-a-half years before moving home in 2006.

“We met at the University of Minnesota,” Nordstrum explains. “He lived in the dorms.”

“I was in Frontier,” Landenberger says. “She lived in fancy places: She had a cool apartment in the Argyle House.”

When I ask if they were dating seriously back then, their responses slightly differ.

“We were,” Landenberger says. “Well, I thought so.”

“I feel like college was somewhat casual,” Nordstrum clarifies. “I was in love with New York.”

“I had to go get it!” Landenberger says. “So I got it.”

× Expand Photograph by Eliesa Johnson Eddie Landenberger and Kate Nordstrum in the Parkway Theater

The roles they were playing back then, 20 years ago, seem to linger. She projects the drive of a type-A ballet dancer from a small town (Wisconsin Rapids), doggedly pursuing a career in the art world. She landed an internship at Lincoln Center while still studying at the Carlson School. He is the laid-back but practical engineering student from the ’burbs (Bloomington), willing to pursue her as far as he had to. Which turned out to be New York, where his dad came from.

Recalling their courtship, he remembers there were conditions. Nordstrum had been hired on full time in the communications department at Lincoln Center, and she lived with a roommate.

“Me and Marnie gave him an ultimatum,” Nordstrum says. “How long he could stay on the couch.”

“They gave me three weeks to find a job,” he says. “And I totally did.”

Eventually he got a job at an international engineering consulting company doing something his résumé calls “intermodal container terminal design.” Basically, Landenberger drafted big waterfront structures for stacking and moving shipping containers. They eventually moved in together to a “real-estate holdout,” by Central Park.

They were both learning about themselves and about their fields. They went out every night: to plays, concerts, exhibits, films. They both got serious about yoga. (Nordstrum studied with prana vinyasa superstar Shiva Rea.)

“I just kept wanting to get into bigger and bigger places,” Nordstrum remembers. “I went to the Twin Cities for school, and once I got a taste for New York, I loved the energy there. I wish we could’ve stayed longer.”

“It changed my life,” Landenberger says. Living in the big city pushed his philosophy toward sustainability, new transportation nodes, and density. He had a mission now: He wanted to be one of the good developers.

He recalls, “I became an urbanist while I was out there.”

•••••

For the last few years, Nordstrum and Landenberger have celebrated New Year’s with the kids and her parents in a cabin up at Lutsen Lodge, the resort on Lake Superior’s North Shore. In the cold and calm up there, the couple resolved that 2018 would be their “Year of Yes.”

That meant saying yes to new friendships, creative projects, and all the opportunities that came their way. The kids were getting older: There were no more car seats to wrangle or diapers to change.

Right away, the vow paid dividends. Landenberger’s partner, Ward Johnson, had made his nut in natural pet foods. But he talked about finding a place to indulge his love of old movies. When Landenberger heard the Parkway might be going on the market, he pounced.

“We tackled it knowing that the neighborhood already loves it for what it is,” he says. “It just needed a refresh.”

The developers poured $1.6 million into new seats and improvements, and recruited a reliable restaurant concept—El Burrito Mercado—to go into the old Pepito’s space. Next, they hired one of Nordstrum’s Liquid Music interns to work on full-time programming. The Parkway’s longtime 35mm projectionist now screens a movie lineup that has leaned toward Gen-X nostalgia. The end of February brought screenings of The Karate Kid, The Road Warrior, and The Dark Crystal. (A monthly silent-film series, with live accompaniment by multi-instrumentalist Al Church, starts March 3 with Metropolis.) The Parkway has also presented The Moth’s StorySlam, and evenings with national names like The New Yorker’s Adam Gopnik and novelist Dave Eggers.

The theater sits only a couple of blocks from Nordstrum and Landenberger’s house. Still, even in the Year of Yes, Nordstrum began to have misgivings.

“Typically, Eddie works as a developer and then gets out,” she says. “But my apprehension came from knowing exactly what venue life is like.”

And then another opportunity came along. The Los Angeles Philharmonic had admired the Liquid Music series from afar. They began to court Nordstrum to help plan a concert program for the symphony’s centennial year. The concept? A six-month series of shows centered on Fluxus, the avant-garde intermedia art movement from the ’60s and ’70s, encompassing icons from John Cage to Yoko Ono (whose Fluxus work will be celebrated in a concert this month).

The Philharmonic couldn’t organize the series solely with the staff it had in house. “It was an overwhelming body of work,” she says—a massive logistical and artistic challenge. But Landenberger encouraged her to say yes. So six months of 5 am mornings ensued—a second job she performed before her Liquid Music work.

The payoff came last fall. The opening shows included audience participation and John Cage’s outré song-cycle Apartment House 1776 (featuring Joe Rainey Sr., an Ojibwe singer from Minneapolis, alongside Andrew “Party Hard” W.K.). They flipped out Walt Disney Concert Hall in downtown LA. But the moonlighting wore down Nordstrum.

“It was a dark year for me,” she admits. “Turning 40, Trump in office, too much work.”

To combat some of that darkness, she read old letters she had written to friends. The goal: to remind herself why she was doing what she was doing.

She started reading the paper every morning with Landenberger, reveling in a breakfast routine the two share with their children. (The family’s go-to menu: toast and cereal for the kids, oatmeal with nuts and fruit for the grownups.)

“It’s great to create new things,” she says, “but we have to refresh ourselves, and our hearts need to be full.”

Landenberger, ever in tune with his wife, has declared a new resolution: 2019 might have to be the “year of maybe.”