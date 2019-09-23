Kate DiCamillo Might Be Your Neighbor

× Expand Photo by Melanie Dunea Kate DiCamillo

Name a living cultural figure in Minnesota with a bigger national footprint than Kate DiCamillo. She’s got bestsellers at the top of the charts; a backlist as reliable and as popular as municipal bonds; and plays, musicals, operas, and movies as numerous as mushrooms in the fall. Disney, Queen Latifah, Sigourney Weaver, Matthew Broderick—you know the game Six Degrees of Kevin Bacon? You can get within one degree of just about any massive celebrity using just Kate DiCamillo projects. Her work is recommended by Oprah.

Wait, you say you’ve never heard of her? Well, that must mean you live in that gated cultural community known as the Land of Adults. In these days of YouTube stars, Instagram stars, video-game stars, and unwrapping-packages-while-whispering stars (don’t ask), it’s not unusual to find folks who are a very big deal in a world you’re not familiar with.

But DiCamillo is different. Her body of work is so original, mythical, courageous, spiritual—wait!

Do this. It’s important. Next vacation, pack your duffel bag with as much of the lifework of Kate DiCamillo as you can, and take it with you. I did this in July, and it was revelatory.

I’d long been aware that DiCamillo lives here in Minneapolis. I’d also heard that she’s intensely private, like seemingly all Minnesota superstars: Bob Dylan, Prince, Louise Erdrich, Jessica Lange, Garrison Keillor. Private: Do not disturb. It probably is self-evident that if you’re a celebrity who has decided to make your home in Minnesota, you’re prioritizing peace and quiet. But still, a fellow south Minneapolis resident such as myself does get to wondering: Who is this neighbor of ours, and why is she here of all places?

When her publisher announced she’d be doing a few media interviews in conjunction with her newest book, Beverly, Right Here (out this September), I about broke my neck replying as fast as I could: Yes, please!

I met with DiCamillo at the French Meadow Café on Lyndale, one of her favorite restaurants. DiCamillo has big eyes and a shock of pale platinum curls, lending her the appearance of a downy baby bird. She’s slight, reflecting a childhood spent with recurring bouts of pneumonia, which is what inspired her mother to move her children to Florida from the family’s original Philadelphia.

“I’m old enough that they were still prescribing geographic cures,” DiCamillo says, with a laugh, over her iced coffee. (She was born in 1964.) Her father was supposed to sell his orthodontia practice and join them, but he never did, and that’s the emotional core of much of DiCamillo’s work, and the reason I cried a few times reading Louisiana’s Way Home, her spiritually soaring and wildly underrated 2018 novel from the Raymie Nightingale series.

Now, if you’ve previously been tricked by the fact that the literary establishment has hidden these books in the children’s section of the library, DiCamillo’s major works are these: The Tale of Despereaux (an abused girl and a brave mouse molder in a dungeon); Because of Winn-Dixie (a lonely girl and a dog unite a Southern town); and Flora & Ulysses (a girl and a super-powered squirrel grapple with the aftermath of divorce).

That takes us to the Raymie Nightingale series, the reason for my sit-down with DiCamillo. These intertwined novels center on the adventures of a trio of best friends: a lifeguard-training tween; the granddaughter (?) of a lovable con woman; and feisty Beverly Tapinski, the star of DiCamillo’s new book, who runs away from home, moves in with an old lady in a trailer, and takes a job as a busboy. It’s delightful to read the three in a row: like Breakfast at Tiffany’s, without the sex.

DiCamillo is a writer of light Southern Gothic—a noble style—and good enough to stand in the ranks of Eudora Welty, Truman Capote, Tennessee Williams, and Harper Lee. What do I rest this analysis on?

The settings, for one. Save for the fairy tales, all of DiCamillo’s major books are set in the north and central Florida of DiCamillo’s real-life childhood, among the pitch pines and crows, the neglected motels and marshmallow salads. Southern types, like preachers of unclear intent and generous Southern cake queens, peer in from the screen doors. Mostly though, you see DiCamillo’s Southern Gothic in the way she paints everyday life with romance, mystery, generosity—and, always, extra sparkle.

“It was all citrus,” DiCamillo says of her childhood home—seemingly an inspiration for the not-quite-contemporary world she evokes in her novels. “Walt Disney was surreptitiously going around buying all the cow pastures, but it was before that.”

•••••

After college, DiCamillo moved home and, adopting a fine Southern tradition, she “languished.”

“It got to be, I’m almost 30,” she says. “I’ve got it in my head I want to write. But people see my mother in the grocery store and ask: ‘What’s Kate doing?’ Nothing. She’s just dreaming of doing something.”

“I’m almost 30. I’ve got it in my head I want to write. But people see my mother in the grocery store and ask: ‘What’s Kate doing?’ Nothing.” Kate Dicamillo

This is where Minneapolis enters the story. DiCamillo credits her success entirely to Minnesota—because she’s unduly modest and would rather not talk about herself. Still, it’s a feel-good story for all of us, so I’ll relay it here.

While she was languishing in Florida, DiCamillo had a good friend from Minneapolis who was moving home. “I knew nothing except what I read in the library about how Minnesota was as close as anybody had ever gotten to a perfect democracy,” she says. The two moved into an apartment in Uptown. “It was an act of desperation, and the best thing I ever did. I call up my friend every now and then and say: Thank you.”

DiCamillo landed a minimum-wage job at The Bookman, a distributor for publishers. She was assigned to the children’s floor. This assignment did not thrill her. “I went into that like a lot of adult readers do, thinking: Duckies and bunnies. That’s nice. Maybe I can make my way down to the adult floor. But I started to be around those books all the time, and then I started to read what I was pulling off the shelves. Then I thought: I want to try this.”

In the five minimum-wage years working at The Bookman, DiCamillo also wrote short stories and sent them to literary journals, placing a few. She was mastering the story arc intrinsic to short stories, which is how she builds chapters today.

Her big break came through a MicKnight Artists Fellowship for Writers grant in 1998. “They didn’t know me,” DiCamillo says. “It wasn’t my friends reading. It changed everything. One, the money was fantastic. I was making $4.80 an hour at The Bookman. Two, it was: You can do it. You can write. It was a vote of confidence, and it mattered.”

The next critical step involved an uncharacteristic moment for DiCamillo. “Now, I am shy. I’m the shyest person in the world. I was the kind of kid who would buy my own Girl Scout cookies so I didn’t have to say: ‘You don’t want to buy any Girl Scout cookies, do you?”

“I’m the shyest person in the world. I was the kind of kid who would buy my own Girl Scout cookies so I didn’t have to say: ‘You don’t want to buy any Girl Scout cookies, do you?’” Kate Dicamillo

Nonetheless, when a sales rep for the publisher Candlewick stepped into The Bookman, DiCamillo spoke up. “I said, ‘I love everything Candlewick does, and I’ve never been published, I don’t have an agent, I don’t know how to get a manuscript to somebody.’ This rep was about 14 months pregnant and had a screaming toddler hanging off her, and she had a cold. And it was also the only time in my life I’ve ever asked anybody for anything.”

This outreach paid off for both of them: Candlewick has been DiCamillo’s publisher ever since. The trade magazine Publisher’s Weekly reported that the publisher bought Beverly, Right Here for seven figures.

•••••

Today, DiCamillo, when she’s not traveling, can be found in one of the wood-frame houses in south Minneapolis that fill the middle-class world between I-35 and the lakes. She writes in the mornings and walks some eight miles a day with her mini goldendoodle Ramona, who DiCamillo named for the Beverly Cleary character Ramona Quimby. That’s how she figures out plot points and writing problems.

“Sometimes I have to pull the dog off the couch,” DiCamillo says. “She’s like: ‘What?! Again?’ Yes: We’re going again. People, if they’re not from here, say you can’t walk in winter. No. The lake paths stay plowed all winter long. I finally got the cleats you put on over your boots. They’re fantastic.”

DiCamillo’s nightlife mainly involves friends who invite her over, and sometimes the playing of Scrabble. The next morning she gets back to it: writing, walking, grocery shopping at the co-ops. She loves the co-ops: “When I got here it seemed revelatory to me, that you could stand in there and shop with people who really believed they could change the world by doing good things.”

If you live and lake-walk and drink coffee and grocery shop in south Minneapolis, you probably see DiCamillo 10 times a week and never know it. She wears hats. She’s quiet as can be, shy, private, the shyest person in the world.

Why Minneapolis? Now I had an answer. Imagine a bird’s nest: It is not sufficient in itself to create baby birds. But it is necessary. You might be able to make an argument that Kate DiCamillo’s career would have happened anywhere. But she says it could only have happened here, and being a Minneapolis superfan myself, I’ll take it.