Justin Timberlake to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

The NFL is bringing sexy back for the Super Bowl LII halftime show. Oh, and Justin Timberlake is coming, too. The league announced Sunday that the Grammy and Emmy Award-winner will once again grace the Super Bowl stage with his swag. It’ll be his third appearance at the big game—his first since that whole wardrobe malfunction thing that no one really remembers (right?). JT, we’ll promise to forget if you promise to let us hang out with one of our favorite Minnesotans…who just so happens to be your wife.

When you’re not donning your suit and tie for the big performance, there are plenty of other Super Bowl happenings to fill your time. Check out what’s planned so far.

Nomadic Live & Club Nomadic

The pop-up nightclub gurus from Nomadic Entertainment Group decided one VIP Las Vegas-style party wasn’t enough. Shortly after announcing a four-day concert series leading up to the Super Bowl (inside the renovated Minneapolis Armory), Nomadic partnered with Mystic Lake Casino Hotel to bring more high-caliber events out to their stomping grounds. Each venue will host yet-to-be-announced world-class performers along the lines of Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift, and The Chainsmokers, who all played last year in Houston. Feb. 1 – 4. Minneapolis Armory and Club NOMADIC at Mystic Lake, nomadicentertainment.com

Super Bowl LIVE

The newly remodeled Nicollet Mall will get a chance to show itself off during Super Bowl LIVE, a 10-day music, food, and fan-filled block party. Check out massive ice sculptures, NBC and ESPN broadcast sets, and tons of local and national musical entertainment. It’s free! Jan. 26 – Feb. 4. mnsuperbowl.com/events/event-detail/Super-Bowl-LIVE-Event

Super Bowl Experience

Think Valleyfair, but lots more turf. The NFL’s interactive theme park at the Minneapolis Convention Center gives you the chance to punt, pass, and kick like the pros, get an up-close look at Super Bowl championship rings and that coveted Lombardi hardware, and meet your heroes during a handful of autograph sessions. Jan. 27 – Feb. 3 Minneapolis Convention Center.

Taste of the NFL

Titans of industry, both culinary and athletic, clash in the best possible way at the annual Party With a Purpose. Superstar chefs from around the country team up with Hall of Famers and current NFL players for a tasty night of fundraising. Proceeds from the event are donated to food banks in each of the 32 NFL cities. Feb. 3. Saint Paul RiverCentre, tasteofthenfl.com