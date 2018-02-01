Justin Timberlake on Prince, Minnesota Nice, and Donuts

× Expand Justin Timberlake Photo by Caitlin Abrams

The only thing that could come close to matching the thrill of headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show is also happening this week for Justin Timberlake: tonight, he holds a listening party for his new album, “Man of the Woods,” at Paisley Park.

“A lot of bucket list things are happening this week,” Timberlake told a ballroom full of reporters at the official Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show press conference Thursday at the downtown Minneapolis Hilton. “That’s definitely at the top. I get to walk the hallowed, sacred ground of Paisely Park. That didn’t even seem like a possibility a year ago.”

Timberlake described Prince as “the greatest all around musician I could think of in popular culture,” and seemed to note the void Minnesota feels for the late Purple One not to be present for the Super Bowl in his beloved home state. “He’s always been such an idol of mine. It feels nice to be here.”

Timberlake, seeming relaxed and casual in a flannel over a T-shirt—his bearded lumberjack phase is well timed for the cold weather—fielded questions for about 20 minutes in a press conference that started precisely on time, and included more than a few awkward moments—like when the TV reporter from ABC’s Boston affiliate pushed him to say that his favorite donut is Boston cream.

“I don’t discriminate donuts,” Timberlake said. But she wouldn’t let it go.

“I’m a big fan of….blueberry?” he tried.

“But maybe for this week, it’s Boston cream,” she pushed.

“Um, ok, sure,” Timberlake replied.

Miss America Cara Mund was there, in her crown, for unknown reasons. She was given the mic to ask a predictable pageant question: Who inspires you? Timberlake talked about his family, especially 2-year-old son Silas, who joined him on the field at U.S. Bank Stadium yesterday. "I was shocked at how quickly he could run 100 yards. Speed runs in our family. I just want to throw this out there to Belichick: If all of your receivers go down, I'll be ready. Shoot me a text."

Tom Brady got the most air time, with reporters wanting to know if the QB’s confessed “man crush” on JT threatens his longstanding bromance with Jimmy Fallon. The Boston cream donut reporter pushed Timberlake to say he loves Tom Brady.

“Fine! I love Tom Brady! There, I said it, it feels good to get that off my chest.”

So she continued, asking if it’s safe to say he’ll be rooting for the Patriots on Sunday.

Timberlake hestitated, mentioning that he's headed to Philadelphia on tour soon, and then said, slowly and precisely: “Go, Pack, Go.” He’s outed himself as a Green Bay Packers fan in the past.

Other pressing issues finally addressed:

On a rumored sighting with Gisele at Starbucks yesterday: “Nope, I’d definitely remember that.”

On an N’Sync reunion at the Super Bowl: No. Nor to Janet Jackson or Chris Stapleton, who appears on Timberlake’s new single, "Say Something." “The Tennessee Kids, my band—they’re my special guests. I’m just excited to rock the stage.”

On competing with Tom Brady: “I texted Tom before the conference championship game and said, ‘I’m going to the Super Bowl. Are you going to the Super Bowl?’ Just to get him fired up. Tom’s great, greatest of all time. He’s definitely the type of dude you invite over to watch the Super Bowl with you, the problem is, he’s always in the Super Bowl.”

On being called a child star: “I’d rather you not call me that,” he joked to the TV reporter who said it. “Grown man, woman!”

On son Silas, 2, playing football: “He will never play football...If he wants to get into arts or sports, I will fully support that…right now, we’re working on manners. One thing at a time.”

On eating out in Minnesota: “I went to the world famous Manny’s and ate my weight in steak and slept for about 12 hours after that.”

On spending the week in Minnesota: “Minnesotans have completely debunked the rumor us southerners thought you were not as nice as us. Everyone has been so great. I mean, I wish you’d turn the heat up a little bit, but it’s been great.”

As for hints about the show, Timberlake offered few. “We’re doing a few things that have never been done before,” he said. “I like to make dance music, so I just hope everyone’s dancing. It’s the greatest thing anyone can do to express joy. I don’t want to sound like Kevin Bacon in Footloose, but…yeah.”