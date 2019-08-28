J.S. Ondara Is Going Places

× Expand Photographs by Wale Agboola J.S. Ondara J.S. Ondara

One day, you’re watching Neil Young videos at a cybercafé in Nairobi. Another day, you’re opening for Neil Young at a historic 3,000 seat theater in Washington. The human brain doesn’t seem equipped to comprehend how circumstances carried you from one moment to the next.

“No, it’s not,” agrees the traveling singer-songwriter J.S. Ondara—he prefers the term “troubadour”—a few days after that concert bill, on a rare break in his tour schedule.

It was barely six years ago that the then-20-year-old won a green card lottery, enabling him to fly to Minnesota and move in with his aunt in Maple Grove. It was barely five years ago that he was able to save up enough money from temp jobs to buy his first performance guitar, at a Guitar Center. This startling and steep ascent through the music industry doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. “So I don’t think about it too much,” Ondara says.

We’re sharing a plate of chicken and spicy beef tibs at his favorite East African restaurant, Fasika, on Snelling Avenue, in St. Paul. Ondara’s slender fingers envelop pieces of meat in shreds of spongy injera bread as if they’re flying down a fretboard. He says the flat bread in Nairobi—a Kenyan cousin of Indian chapati and East African injera—is slightly different from this. But the meal in front of us “tastes like home,” he says.

His new album, Tales of America, has been out since February. It’s a showcase for his tenor, with its melancholy and irresistible hint of androgyny. It’s like listening to Tracy Chapman backed by The Lumineers. He can hook an unsuspecting listener with simple, eerie lines like, “Oh honey, I’m just getting good at saying goodbye.”

It was Ondara’s voice that first attracted a fanatical following on SoundCloud and YouTube. And the voice eventually won him meetings with record executives in LA and New York.

But it was Ondara’s somewhat stubborn belief in his personal journey and his own talent that got him the rest of the way. He had to turn down a dozen suits thirsty to put that voice on pop or EDM records before he landed on Verve. Here, he found a label comfortable with showcasing the old-fashioned sound he wanted. Verve put him in the studio where Pet Sounds was recorded. And it paired him with a producer who had worked with Ryan Adams and Jenny Lewis, and a studio band that counted Andrew Bird among its members.

Another thing that’s old-fashioned about Ondara? His confidence that touring is the way he’ll expand his audience. “It’s been word of mouth,” he says. “It’s always, ‘Hey, my friend told me about you.’”

Often, it’s not even the album or a song that they’re passing around. It’s his story: the seemingly mythic account of how a kid from Kenya came to Minnesota to follow the musical legacy of Bob Dylan. There are inevitable traces of where he’s from. “Some aspects of my music might sound African just because I’m from Africa,” he says. “Not because I was influenced by African music, really.”

The narrative of that journey carried him to stages in Des Moines, Iowa, and Madison, Wisconsin. And it’s about to take him to his debut at the Newport Folk Festival (a Dylan pilgrimage if ever there were one), then to Europe, and then to even more American cities, until he returns to headline the Mainroom at First Avenue in December.

Ondara wears a Tales of America pin on the lapel of his vintage plaid Woolworth sport coat, shaded by the brim of what’s fast becoming his trademark fedora. He says he got the jacket in “Paris, probably,” where he’s spending more and more of his time playing shows. “It’s my biggest market,” he says.

Ondara seems incredibly polished and self-possessed for somebody who was playing open mics at Plums Bar and Grill, a couple of miles down Snelling, just a few years ago. He developed his musical craft here in Minnesota, and his stage name, “J.S. Ondara,” too. (He originally played around as “Jay Smart”; he won’t reveal his government name, nor will his publicist. “‘J.S.’ has meant a lot of things over time,” he says. “I try to keep that mysterious.”)

But Ondara began crafting this persona back in Kenya. Ondara was a performer before he discovered music. After sneaking into a French class at age 15, he started off reciting poetry, climbing the ladder from local competitions to district to province. He won a prestigious national competition with his dramatic recitation of “Le Coq du Village”—loosely translated, the cock of the walk—at The Kenya Music Festival, in Naivasha.

On the subject of roosters, Ondara formed his look then, too: a dandyism that recalls the styles worn by Delta bluesmen in the 1920s and ’30s. He wears closely tailored suits in richly textured fabrics, with his shirt buttoned to the neck. Then there’s the fedora. He got his first of these from his grandfather, a farmer who lived in the Kisii tribal area, west of Nairobi.

After winning the poetry-recitation competition, Ondara began writing his own verse in earnest. His first fascinations, he recalls, were ant colonies and the sun. He posed questions, but the questions were directed at himself, by default. “And because I was a curious kid without an internet connection who needed answers about the world,” Ondara says, he made up his own poetic solutions.

He learned to sing by listening to Jeff Buckley on bootlegged mix CDs, bought off the street in Nairobi. Vendors would hawk random mix CDs for a buck or two, and he would sample them like fine wine, building a rack of favorites.

Ondara admits he was a weird loner of a teenager, with a family that oscillated between not understanding or straight up worrying about his devotion to writing blank verse. He had older sisters who were into rock and roll. They loved Death Cab and Radiohead and Oasis. And at first, so did he. But pretty quickly he gravitated toward older stuff.

•••••

Here, Ondara’s self-mythology takes a particularly mythic turn. He discovered Bob Dylan, he recalls, after losing a bet to a rich kid with a better internet connection.

Ondara argued that one of his favorite songs, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” was written by Guns N’ Roses. His antagonist had better information.

“Now it wouldn’t even be a thing,” Ondara says. But back then, “you would fight over it for months until someone had some money to visit the internet café and be like, ‘Oh I guess I was wrong—sorry I punched you that one time.’”

After this discovery, Ondara dug deeper, landing on 1963’s The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan. “And I remember sitting in the internet café and being like, What is this music? How come it’s so raw? How come no one ever taught me about this?”

It’s Dylan, he says, that led him to fixate on moving to Minnesota. “I was going to apply to the U, drop out, and write folk songs,” he says.

It probably didn’t hurt that his aunt already lived in Minnesota; that Kenyans represent the fourth-largest group of African immigrants in the state, numbering more than 10,000; and that 60 percent of them originate from Ondara’s ethnic region. Like Dylan, the rambling Okie hobo actually born to Jewish shopkeepers in Duluth, Ondara seems to possess an instinctive sense which story sounds better.

Winning the green card lottery got Ondara closer to his dream. But he also discovered that after sending $200 home every month, he couldn’t easily save up for a guitar, let alone round up his own band. Another artistic setback: All those notebooks that he’d filled up with poems and would-be songs got lost in transit.

But he still had the voice, and in time it earned him his first break: an invitation to perform for the Current’s birthday party in 2017.

His success playing in Minnesota and sharing it on the internet led to the record deal with Verve, and that deal got him a deal with a booking company, and that landed him an opening slot for Neil Young.

He credits the lack of industry pressure here with his opportunity for growth. “Nobody was telling me, ‘This is what you should write,’” he says. “It was just me, alone, figuring out what the heck I wanted to be, as a songwriter, as a troubadour.”

Now he’s splitting his diminishing downtime between LA, New York, and Paris, hanging with a community of musicians (such as Anderson East) that he’s met through his touring and recording. For now, he still maintains his apartment in the Twin Cities. He went on a three-mile run around his neighborhood this morning—“It’s in the genes,” he says.

Ondara says Minnesota will always be a home to him (if not his actual home). “It’s been the perfect in-between place,” he says. “And without it, I wouldn’t be the person I am or the artist I am.”

At the end of our meal, Ondara asks our server for a to-go box to take home the rest of the beef tibs. He plans on watching Scorsese’s new Dylan doc on Netflix tonight. He says he wishes he’d been born in a different time, that maybe he would’ve felt even more like himself in the shaggy ’70s of Dylan’s Rolling Thunder era. He’s looking to go even deeper into the past, hopefully to find—or invent—the best version of himself yet.