Journalists Injured, Arrested During Week of Unrest

On Friday morning, the world watched Minnesota State Patrol officers arrest CNN reporter Omar Jimanez live on air. Governor Walz said in a press conference the next day he took full responsibility. “This is a very public apology to that team,” he said. “It should not have happened.”

Protesters aren't the only ones recording police making arrests and using violent force as they assemble. But the injuries and arrests, in Minneapolis and around the country, didn’t stop—despite journalists’ First Amendment rights to report, photograph, and record protests in public places. Even though many journalists repeatedly identified themselves to officers as media, which were exempt from curfews by Gov. Walz, they often were not saved from arrests and rounds of tear gas and nonlethal projectiles.

Nashville-based freelance photographer Linda Tirado is now permanently blind in her left eye after an officer shot her in the face with a non-lethal round while she photographed a Minneapolis protest on Friday. According to her Twitter, she’s feeling lucky that at least she shoots with her right eye.

WCCO cameraman Tom Aviles was taken into custody after getting hit with a projectile Saturday night. According to the Star Tribune, Aviles told officers he was a member of the media before his arrest.

Star Tribune reporter Chris Serres tweeted on May 31, “Regarding police behavior last night, I was twice ordered at gunpoint by Minneapolis police to hit the ground, warned that if I moved "an inch" I'd be shot. This after being teargassed and hit in groin area by rubber bullet. Waving a Star Tribune press badge made no difference.”

Madeleine Baran, lead reporter/host of APM Reports podcast In The Dark, tweeted, “A Minneapolis police officer pointed a weapon at me at @sfreemark’s [Samara Freemark, senior producer of In The Dark] heads, while we were standing on Nicollet and 32nd covering the protests. I yelled that I’m a journalist. He did not lower his weapon, so we ran. Calling it a night.”

Journalists first started getting hit on Tuesday, the night protests began, often as they were swept into crowds of protestors getting targeted by police and other officers. Reporters, including Andy Mannix of the Star Tribune, were hit by rubber bullets and other projectiles while reporting on the ground. Dymanh Chhoun, of WCCO, documented the aftermath of his first experience with tear gas on camera early in the week.

These incidents didn’t just happen to journalists. Officers have been tear gassing, projectile-shooting, macing, and arresting protesters since May 26, garnering criticism from locals and citizens across the country. As Tirado said in a tweet, “Folks I really appreciate the well wishes but a white lady losing an eye is not the injury we need to be focused on here. Keep in mind that folks are protesting the extrajudicial killing of black and brown people. Center that fact in your coverage.”