Jonathan Goldstein Wants to Know: What's Your Problem?

On a summer afternoon at Turtle Bread, over a plate of sweet potato fries, the podcast host Jonathan Goldstein is telling me about the studio that industry player Gimlet Media built for him across from Longfellow Park. “There’s an aikido dojo, a massage therapist, and an acupuncturist,” he says. “One of my officemates said, ‘I checked out that podcast that you do because I assumed it was about boxing—because it’s called Heavyweight.” A faint grimace flashes across his face. “I feel like if we did less jokes, maybe we’d attract a broader audience,” he says.

While his show may be slightly disappointing to his new neighbors, Heavyweight is loved by a large and fervent audience that tunes in each week to hear Goldstein help people unload their deepest regrets. (Read about how he helped my family work through a 40-year silence in "My Mother’s Secret: The Podcast") At any rate, he can count his old officemate Ira Glass, from This American Life, among his biggest fans. “I feel like Jonathan invented a tone for making stories that’s very, very original and very much his own,” Glass says. “He gets results.”

Jonathan Goldstein solves other people’s problems on Heavyweight, but what about his own? He says he’s found a Minneapolis therapist who reminds him of Fresh Air’s Terry Gross. “She does this thing where she refers to me by first name,” he says. “‘Well, Jonathan, I can see that your feelings are about your mother, Jonathan.’”

Goldstein’s big break came almost 20 years ago on a stage in Montreal. He was performing spoken-word versions of his weird comic essays—like the one about pirates trying to steal his penis—when a CBC producer signed him up for his first radio gig.

Goldstein has recorded more than 35 segments for public-radio favorite This American Life, including memorable stories about dating the Little Mermaid and Lois Lane.

His Minnesotan wife, Emily Condon (a former managing director on This American Life and Serial), came up with the title for his podcast, Heavyweight. One of her joke titles for this show about healing old wounds between friends and family: Jonathan Goldstein, Medicine Woman.