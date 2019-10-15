Ten Minutes with John Cusack on Say Anything

× Expand Credit: Aaron Rapoport / Contributor / Getty Images John Cusack

Let’s be clear on one thing right away. I am class of ’89 and can likely recite every line in Say Anything, the timeless ‘80’s love story of Lloyd Dobler and Diane Court (whoa) set in Seattle during the summer after high school graduation. On this, its 30th anniversary, John Cusack is touring the country with the film. He’ll be hosting a screening and discussion tonight at The Ordway. But I got 10 fast minutes with him on the phone just now, and I used them to dig into one of my favorite characters of all time.

We know you had a hand in bringing the details of Lloyd Dobler to life, from The Clash tee-shirt to his world view, but how much of YOU is in there?

That’s always like the $64K question, you put on a mask and sometimes you end up telling the truth. It’s a creative process where you start from yourself and you’re the well. So you steal from or borrow from your own experiences and sometimes it works really well with well-written characters. We kinda co-created that character, and I said that was the only way I would do it. I was really lucky that they were game to work that way.

Lloyd is not your typical 80’s high school boy, his best friends are cool chicks DC and Cory, and he seems to not fit in anyone’s clique … but he’s not a loser, he’s universally loved. Considering how John Hughes’ Shermer High School world of rigid teen social castes pretty much built and reinforced our perceptions back then, were you worried how Lloyd would play in that structure?

Not really, I saw it more in terms of a literary thing. You know, when I was young in that way, there was always some author you were reading some book curled up in your back pocket and I was thinking of it more like “What would JD Salinger think about all this”. It was something that I experienced as a young man in America in the Reagan era. I was into The Clash, because they made me feel something, they expanded my borders outside of materialism and capitalism, were the goal is to fit in and make money. If you’re an 18-22 year old and you don’t have that revolutionary anarchist spirit in you I’m not sure I trust you.

So Lloyd gets dumped and Power Lloyd seeks out the boys at the Gas-n-Sip, but ends up rejecting that toxic masculinity of “Bitches, man.” Instead he chooses vulnerability, standing outside with his heart in a boombox above his head. Do you think that was iconoclastic for the time (the year of Say Anything was also the year of Roadhouse, btw)?

I remember that was a scene we improvised, Cameron had a rough outline, but we kind of riffed on it. I think I was aware it was a proto-feminist kind of characterization, I mean you can’t have clear politics without believing in feminism, at the core, it’s half the population of the earth. But I was aware back then that it was an interesting part of the character, rooted in part of who Cameron was. I really liked the way that he could still be into martial arts and a boxer, that it was a constellation of attributes that allowed him to be both masculine and vulnerable.

I watched this with my 16-year-old son, who has popped an eyeball at some of the racism and sexism of 80’s teen movies. But he loved Say Anything and said two things. First he called it wholesome, and then he said: Lloyd Dobler is legend. Are you surprised that it can curry that kind of teen favor after 30 years? Among these Gen Z digital natives that are supposed to be jaded and seen-it-all?

When something works and its authentic to people, it doesn’t surprise me. That kinda tells me we did a good thing, not all things hold up. Though it can be a bit hard to translate it sometimes, there are people who say that if you held a boombox over your head outside someone’s window today you’d be a stalker. I hope that people don’t rewrite all the rules and there is still room for some big romantic gestures.

What if I told you that my son has a boombox and he’s looking for a trench coat so that he can be Lloyd Dobler for Halloween?

Tell him I said: press on.

Last question, does anyone have that pen?

That’s a good question, I don’t know! I’m sure fake ones have been sold online over and over again.