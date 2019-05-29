How Do You Get Ready for a Spot on Conan?

× Expand Photograph by Rob Eves Jenny Zingrino

Jenny Zigrino isn’t the only fiercely funny standup comic to score a few appearances on Conan. But she’s the only one who is also a native of the Twin Cities’ western suburbs (Minnetonka, Hopkins, Eden Prairie), and a graduate of the Rudy Perpich School for the Arts, and a regular guest on @Midnight, and a performer in Bad Santa 2.

Zigrino has done Conan three times, and returned recently in the show’s new half-hour format. How does any of this work? We caught up with Zigrino in Los Angeles.

“You have a five-minute set that you tape over and over again. It feels like whatever you tape is terrible, so you keep doing it till you get a good one. Then you send it to the booker. They send you notes. You go fix it. Then, you wait for a date."

“For what to wear, I have a stylist, Kat Eves. We do a podcast together called Gaudy Positive: It’s all about body positivity and fashion. I love fashion! The first Conan, I did not have a stylist. The later ones I did—you can tell the difference.

“The day of: I meditate and—let’s say, I do things to relax. Then, around two o’clock, they send a car. You can drive yourself, but I take the car. It makes me feel beautiful. My stylist meets me there. I get my hair and makeup done. Then it’s a stage-check, and you run through everything. Then you wait. The show starts around 4:30; I’m on around 4:50. Then that’s it. The car takes me home."

“I usually go on a date that night because I look really hot, and I can’t waste it. You show up with these huge false eyelashes—oh these? Funny story, I was just on Conan.”