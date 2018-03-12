Time to Freak Out: Jay-Z and Beyoncé are Coming to Minneapolis

× Expand Photo courtesy of Live Nation Global Touring. Jay-Z and Beyoncé announce the OTR II tour. Jay-Z and Beyoncé's OTR II Tour hits Minneapolis in August.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé, together (again) at last. After two Twitter-shattering albums and a very memorable Beyoncé show at TCF Bank Stadium, pop culture’s premier couple join forces once more for the OTR II tour. Oh, and this time, they’re coming to Minneapolis. News of the 36-date stadium tour hit the web this morning via artsy black and white photos featuring Jay-Z, Beyoncé, a couple vintage vehicles, and a wild-wild-west ox skull. On the last On The Run tour, the couple’s first joint tour, we had yet to experience the visceral emotion of Queen Bey’s Lemonade or the remorseful introspection of Hov’s 4:44, so it’ll be interesting to see how the couple brings their relationship-reconciliation to the concert stage. Will Jay-Z perform “Big Pimpin’?” Will Beyoncé bring out the Louisville Slugger from "Hold Up" seen in the Lemonade film? Only time will tell. The OTR II tour hits U.S. Bank Stadium on August 8th. Beginning Wednesday, March 14th, Citi cardholders, members of the Beyhive, and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. General public ticket sales begin on March 19th.