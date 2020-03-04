Exploring 60 Years of Jasper Johns

× Expand Image courtesy of the Walker Art Center Flag by Jasper Johns

An exhibition of Jasper Johns’s iconic prints, paintings, and sculptures recently opened at the Walker in a survey of roughly 60 years of his work. Jasper Johns is widely considered to be one of the great American artists of the 20th century, and is credited for linking Abstract Expressionism and Pop Art.

In 1987, a Walker curator was contacted by a gallery in New York with an offer to buy every print Johns had ever created, as well as an arrangement to give the Walker a copy of every print he would make thereafter. The Walker, in an effort to become a leader in the study of contemporary prints, accepted. Now, the museum owns a copy of every print—414 total—that Johns has ever made. For An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018, guest curator Joan Rothfuss compiled 90 of those prints, as well as a few of his most iconic paintings and sculptures.

Johns has been baffling the public with his simultaneously straightforward and ambiguous renderings of symbols of western life since 1958. The Walker exhibition is organized in four thematic parts, following Johns as he shifts from repetitive studies to reflections on the cycles of his own life.

When asked about the intent of his work, a much younger Jasper Johns told the BBC in 1965, “I think one works and makes what one makes and then one looks at it and sees what one sees.” If that doesn’t make sense to you, do not be afraid, and know that you are not alone. Johns is well-known for refusing to attach a straightforward explanation to his work.

When he first broke through in the American art scene, critics were preoccupied with Abstract Expressionism, which emphasizes the role of self-expression in art. Think Jackson Pollock in a frenzy of emotion, using his whole body to splatter paint across a massive canvas.

Johns, in stark contrast, was fascinated by objects that were depersonalized, perhaps even factual. Johns explored what, at first glance, are common occurrences in western life: the American flag, numbers, the alphabet, a bulls-eye. But he soon found that those factual objects, what he famously would describe as “things that the mind already knows,” were actually very, very slippery. For decades now, he has continuously and creatively reinterpreted these symbols in a study of how common objects are perceived, repeated, and changed. He recycles these symbols over and over, ultimately revealing different versions of the same thing.

In the latter part of his career, Johns has begun to embrace more emotional expression, introducing a moving motif of mortality. While the more recent, reflective era of Johns’ work lets much of the study of depersonalized objects go, the objects of his past work still pop up, oftentimes hidden.

Rothfuss’s survey of Johns’s work allows the viewer to soak in the complex ways in which Johns uses repetition to dig into how universal objects are represented and perceived differently over time. The exhibit can go by quickly, so in order to stay true to a Johnsian method of observance, walk through the exhibition a couple times. Review, reflect, and try to see all the parts in relation to the whole.

An Art of Changes: Jasper Johns Prints, 1960–2018 is on view at the Walker Art Center until September 20. Visit walkerart.org for more info.