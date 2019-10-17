Jane Fonda Brings Honesty, Laughter, and Insight to Minneapolis

× Expand Kait Ecker Jane Fonda at the Manova Summit

When you think of Jane Fonda, many things may come to mind. Her Oscar-award-winning performances, her workout videos, her recent arrest, and how vibrantly she’s embraced aging.

Visiting Minneapolis to give one of the last presentations at the Manova Summit, Jane Fonda breathed life back into The Depot. After three straight days of intense discussion about the future of health, the audience was waning both in its density and enthusiasm. But then Jane Fonda took the stage, and things noticeably perked right back up.

“I’m going to turn 82 pretty soon, and I’m probably going to spend it in jail,” she quipped, immediately causing the audience to chuckle. At another point, she leapt out of her seat wittily showing the audience how the arrest went down, holding her hands behind her back and everything.

The conversation between Fonda and CBS news correspondent Jamie Yuccas highlighted the concept of finding health and happiness while aging, although subjects included everything from climate change and the openness in Fonda’s memoir, to the importance of sleep and accepting one’s own death.

“People say, ‘oh, you look so young.’ And I know a lot of that has to do with attitude. And good posture,” Fonda said, jumping up and demonstrating the difference between good and bad posture. “People don’t realize how important posture is.”

She also quipped that her good genes, money, and plastic surgery has helped her accept how aging changes appearance.

“And then, after a while, you sort of say, ‘Eh, it doesn’t really matter all that much,’” Fonda said.

Sleep is also very important to Fonda, saying she always makes sure she gets enough and sleeps on average eight to nine hours a night.

“I’m from a long line of depressives. You don’t want to get tired when that’s a lurking demon back there,” she said.

Fonda’s honesty spanned past the surface and delved deeper into her ponderings on death as well.

“I’m not afraid of getting older—I’m not crazy about what gravity does—but I’m not afraid of dying,” she said.

She explained how watching her father die and sitting at his bedside granted her an important awareness about death.

“I realized that I wasn’t afraid of dying, but what I was afraid of was dying with regrets when it was too late to do anything about it. And I realized that my dad had a lot of regrets,” she said, reminding people to say, “I love you,” to forgive, and to ask for forgiveness.

Fonda has taken to visualizing her own death, burial, and funeral, saying it’s a healthy practice.

“I imagine myself lying in bed dying with loved ones around me,” she said. “That’s going to dictate how I live my life between now and then. I have to gain wisdom and I have to be sure that I’m loved.”

Praising how different countries and cultures embrace and celebrate death, Fonda also called out the damaging perceptions Americans have related to death and aging.

“Everywhere isn’t like us, this cult of youth with this fear of death, and we need to get over it,” she said. “Because you can be much happier if you’re not scared of dying.”

Clearly resonating with the audience, they broke out into applause at this. Beyond death, Fonda also definitively spoke out on several issues close to her heart: climate change, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, and equal pay. After covering those topics and nearing the end of Fonda’s stage time, the conversation came to a conclusive end with insights about the end of life.

“If you really work at it, towards the end you can become what you were meant to be,” Fonda said before referring to a quote by T.S. Eliot. “You spend your life exploring, and at the end of the exploration you come back where you started and know it for the first time. And what a wonderful journey that is.”