× Expand Courtesy of Isabella García-Pizaño Isabella García-Pizaño, "Eyes Closed" "Eyes Closed," 35mm photograph on RC paper

Isabella García-Pizaño is a 21-year-old local artist with a focus in photography.

This photo holds meaning for her because it reflects her mistakes and discovery in the darkroom. She sees it as a result of unlearning and acceptance of new knowledge. The black and white film is developed and printed using an enlarger, with light manipulated during post production.

“Living in a digital age, we lose access to physical touch and we demand expediency," she says about her choice of medium. "This analog process brings me back to human touch, teaching me patience and surrender.”

Having this creative outlet allows Isabella to be present and pay more attention. García-Pizaño moved back to Minneapolis as an adult and had to start over in every way.

“The Minneapolis art community was very welcoming," she says. "They allowed me to form connections with others that lead to opportunities and knowledge. Art exists because of community."

Instagram: @almostheaven__