Is Kirk Cousins the Quarterback the Vikings Have Been Missing?

In the offseason, after a gruesome playoff loss, the Minnesota Vikings bet $84 million that Kirk Cousins could become the star quarterback to end decades of futility. As for Cousins? He’s a believer in God, late-model cars, nonfiction books, cherry cola, and the value of making a list and sticking to it.

Any questions? Well, as it turns out, Cousins has some questions for you, too.

*****

Four concrete contractors from Iowa gape as quarterback Kirk Cousins prepares to tee off on the third hole at The Meadows at Mystic Lake. It’s the Minnesota Vikings’ annual charity golf tournament, and this crew—one of them the spitting image of Wilford Brimley’s “Pop Fisher” from The Natural—placed the high bid. That donation gave them first pick of the roster to round out their party. They chose the quarterback—the football team’s most expensive free-agent acquisition ever—who now stands before them, late to the round.

It’s a week before June minicamp, and the QB got held up in meetings at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center, the team’s new HQ in Eagan. Consequently, he arrived at the course nearly a half-hour after play began.

“C’mon, Chubs Peterson,” the quarterback calls out, evoking the spirit of Carl Weathers’s character from the 1996 Adam Sandler golf farce Happy Gilmore. And then he stabs his tee into the ground.

Cousins looks like a PGA Tour pro: gray slacks, a lavender-striped polo, and a Nike golf cap. As he stands up and eyes the fairway, you almost forget he’s paid to play football, not golf.

“I just read the new Tiger Woods book,” he says, waggling his driver behind the ball. “Hopefully that helps me.”

The quarterback, who has only been playing golf competitively for a couple of years and claims a handicap in the low teens, puts a decent swing on his drive and hits a fade. A small media scrum murmurs, and his playing partners uniformly say, “Nice ball!” despite it coming to rest well into the right rough.

Just down a nearby hill, some Vikes linemen make short work of massive breakfast burritos in lieu of golfing. The six-foot-five frame of free-agent acquisition Tom Compton, a Rosemount native, emerges from an outhouse. He spots the QB.

× Expand Photograph Courtesy of Andy Kenutis/Minnesota Vikings Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins at Mystic Lake Golf Course Kirk Cousins, far left (kidding!), and his playing partners in the Vikings charity golf tournament.

“Hey, Shooter,” the lineman yells at a decibel level typically only heard on a golf course when a lawn mower is near. Compton is quoting Happy Gilmore today, too. “Didn’t you forget your 9-iron?”

Cousins, however, is busy finding common ground with the Iowa concrete guys—his grandparents live in Okoboji!

Undeterred, Compton walks through some bushes and hands a bottle of Pepsi to his buddy.

“Geez. You know what would be great?” Compton says. “If I could get a Pepsi.”

“I tell ya. The real winner today is The Meadows at Mystic Lake,” Cousins responds—updating a Shooter McGavin quote. “Every time I come here it gets harder to leave. I think you guys put something in the water. Excuse me, I gotta go play a little golf.”

Further down the fairway, one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL—higher paid than Tom Brady, than Aaron Rodgers, than Russell Wilson—shanks his second shot.

*****

Since the team’s inception in 1961, the Minnesota Vikings have trotted out 36 different starting quarterbacks. The greatest and best-loved of these was Fran Tarkenton, who took the field the first game of their inaugural season, and later played through the Purple People Eater era from ’72 to ’78, losing three Super Bowls in the process.

Tarkenton is the Vikings equivalent of all-time franchise quarterbacks like Bart Starr, Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers. The only problem being that all three of those men have played for rival Green Bay. And, oh yeah, each won a Super Bowl—in the case of Starr, the first two ever.

Since 1992, the Packers have essentially played two QBs. In that same time, the Vikings have started 25 of them.

Some of the names we remember, mostly from their superior performances for other teams: Warren Moon, Jim “I Wear My Sunglasses at Night” McMahon, Randall Cunningham, Brett Favre.

The team drafted a couple of their QBs: Tommy Kramer, Daunte Culpepper, Tarvaris Jackson, Christian Ponder, Teddy Bridgewater. Others best qualify as journeymen: Brad Johnson, Jeff George, Matt Cassel.

Head spinning? Think how Gus Frerotte must have felt after he went on the injured reserve, having sprained his neck after head-butting a padded concrete wall to celebrate a touchdown he threw for Washington. A few seasons later, the Vikes signed him anyway.

And yet, over that span, the Vikings have managed to field perennially competitive teams, rarely going more than one or two seasons without a legitimate playoff contender. Last year, for instance, the team finished 13–3 with third-string QB Case Keenum. Keenum’s Vikes won their division, and the “Minneapolis Miracle” game, before the Eagles clobbered them, 38–7, in the NFC Championship.

Now, after that decades-long parade of replacements (and, let’s face it, disappointments), the Minnesota Vikings have placed their bet . . . on a quarterback pushing 30. Good arm. Decent mobility. Efficient. That’s Kirk Cousins. He’s not the NFL’s consensus best quarterback—or even the second-best quarterback. His career QB rating (93.9, if you care about those kinds of things) looks elite, without being exceptional. And Cousins doesn’t particularly care what fans, or anyone else, think about that fact.

Cousins represents a paradox that way: an unusual everyman. In Hollywood terms, a Bill Pullman, maybe. In presidential terms, a Dwight D. Eisenhower—or, in honor of their shared state of Michigan, where they both went to school, maybe a Gerald Ford.

After starting four years at Michigan State, Cousins became the 102nd pick in the 2012 draft. He’s not even the most famous graduate of Holland Christian High School, where he played QB. (That would be U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.)

This is the everyman that the Vikings offered $84 million in fully guaranteed money—a first-of-its-kind, paradigm-shifting contract. (Until now, teams have often signed star players to seemingly gigantic contracts, paid some money up front, then cut them later, at will.)

Sound crazy? Not to Kirk Cousins. This guy doesn’t do crazy.

Kirk Cousins rolls an NFL game ball toward his 7-month-old son, Cooper. The boy hugs it and tries to get up to move.

“Could be a fumble,” Cousins says as Cooper slowly loses the ball. “You fumbled, bud.”

It’s a Friday in early May and I’m sitting with the Cousins family on the plyometric jump boxes on the field turf at the TCO Performance Center. Cooper wears his Friday best: a gray onesie with green dinosaurs and bare feet. Cousins’s wife, Julie, a former teacher from Atlanta who met Kirk through a mutual friend, fiddles with a new case for her iPhone.

× Expand Vikings Quarterback Kirk Cousins with his son, Cooper Cooper Cousins takes in Dad’s new office: the Minnesota Vikings’ TCO Performance Center in Eagan.

The Vikings media rep originally scheduled this meet-up for the public golf course just down the road. But it’s rainy and cold, so the QB audibled for an indoor chat. Nevertheless, Cousins is dressed for the course, or at least his shift at Vineyard Vines, in khakis, a gray golf shirt buttoned to the top, and a baby-blue sweater.

“We are just along for the ride today,” Julie says.

“They wanted to get out of the hotel room,” Cousins adds.

At this point, the Cousins crew has barely been in Minnesota two months and they’re still dwelling in a hotel.

“I mean, I remember the first day here,” Cousins says. “I didn’t know where to grab a meal. I didn’t know how to get to work. The most basic things I took for granted in Washington, I didn’t know how to do here.”

The family just bought their first house (when he played for Washington, they rented) and ran through the inspection earlier in the day.

“We hope to get in there in June,” Cousins says. “But then you’ve got to get furniture. Paint a couple walls. Carpet a little bit. The point is to have it settled and be done with it by the time we come back for training camp in August.”

“During the season,” Julie adds, “you don’t want to be buying couches.”

On the subject of rearranging the furniture, the media narrative about Kirk Cousins goes something like this: He’s an honest, hard-working Midwestern overachiever who embraced God and his inner nerd to overcome second-string status and became a coveted QB.

Writer Clay Skipper spent a few days with Cousins at his family’s home in western Michigan last offseason for an August 2017 feature in GQ. “We’ve been too busy questioning his value—wondering how such an impossibly earnest guy became a face-of-a-franchise NFL quarterback paid nearly $24 million,” Skipper wrote. But “Kirk Cousins is cashing million-dollar checks precisely because he’s kind of a dork.”

Then 28 years old, Cousins was playing on a one-year contract with Washington. The football world still couldn’t seem to accept that he’d replaced quarterback Robert Griffin III—the Heisman Trophy winner the team had selected as the number-one pick in the draft.

I ask Cousins what he thinks of Skipper’s take. He hands Cooper to Julie.

“Part of the reason I don’t enjoy doing these kinds of pieces is because they end up writing a narrative that’s just not true,” he says, leaning forward and picking at the turf.

“They come in looking for an angle. And if I at all act with intelligence or self-awareness, or as any kind of family man with a plan for the future, I get thrown in the ‘nerd’ label. Because they don’t expect a professional athlete to be that way. Do I have some quirks? Sure. Who doesn’t?”

“The nerd story just keeps coming out,” Julie says, before singling out Skipper. “He spent three days with us, and then he mocked Kirk a little bit. It was a nice story, but at the same time, he’s throwing in all these nerdy comments, and we’re like, ‘What? Come on, man!’”

Julie pauses, then turns to Kirk. “You are kind of nerdy, though.”

“I like things organized,” Cousins explains. “I give attention to detail. I like to schedule things out.”

A few days later, the QB’s closest friend in football and fellow Happy Gilmore devotee, lineman Tom Compton, offers a different take.

“I think people want to put athletes in a certain box,” he says while sipping what appears to be hot chocolate. “Like, your quarterback is supposed to be this full-on jock who is dumb and only cares about his looks. We are well-rounded people who like many different things.”

Things like used cars—and not necessarily vintage, collectible vehicles, either. This is both a quirk and a point of pride: Despite career earnings of just more than $50 million—with $84 million more on the way—Cousins has never purchased a new car. Most recognizable in his fleet? The 2000 GMC Savannah conversion van that he bought from his grandma for $5,000. In Washington, the extended family would pile into this AARP special and drive to home games from Kirk and Julie's townhouse in Virginia.

“Yeah, I drive my grandma’s van, but that’s not the only car I have,” he says. “That’s where I want the narrative to be like, ‘Do I need to buy a brand-new S-class? No. I currently drive one that’s 12 years old.’”

In truth, the couple own a small fleet of slightly older (but very nice) cars, including a black 2001 Mercedes G-class wagon that, in person, looks exactly like what an NFL QB should be driving. Still, the van remains people’s fixation.

“I’m hoping I can catch a ride,” says running back Latavius Murray. “I love it, man. It shows the kind of guy he is. Understanding what’s gotten him here.”

Julie, however, is not quite so convinced that the van still needs to be part of their lives. “In Virginia, we needed it.”

“She’s never been on board,” Cousins sighs.

“The stadium was 55 miles from our house,” she says. “So, it was like a road trip. Here, it’s only 25 minutes.”

“We’ll still use it,” he says. “I mean, at this point, it’s just fun.” More than that, it’s a routine. And if there’s something the quarterback values more than normalcy, it’s a routine.

*****

Cousins crushes his drive on 16.

“Of course, the media aren’t around to see that one,” he jokes.

When he walks up to the ball, however, he realizes he’s blown it through the fairway and into a greenside bunker. He blames the fact that his five-some is playing from the shorter tees—but not so loudly that his playing partners, the ones who picked the white tees, will hear.

A golf course is no place to start a fight. In that same spirit, Cousins has spoken about his golf outing last June with President Donald Trump at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.—this in the midst of Trump’s war on anthem-kneeling protests.

When I ask Cousins, he seems prepared. “I mean, all things aside, when an active president of the United States asks you to golf with him, I think you take it,” he says. “I didn’t really know what it would be like.”

A shot later, there’s a logjam where we’d seen Compton earlier. This gives Cousins some time to talk about the concrete business with his partners and, eventually, to drink that Pepsi.

“Gotta do it,” he says to no one in particular, before grimacing and taking a sip. “Shooter McGavin would.”

What would Cousins rather be drinking?

“Cherry Pepsi. Or Cherry Coke. Or Coke with grenadine when they don’t have it.” Cousins, a man apparently well-schooled in his cherry colas, stops to think. “Usually they don’t have it.”

He watches someone hit, then starts back in.

“But you know what was good? This weekend when we were in Wisconsin, we had Spotted Cow.” Cousins discovered New Glarus Brewery during an earlier golf trip with new teammates Mike Remmers and Adam Thielen. “Only in Wisconsin!” he adds, echoing the New Glarus tag line.

Cousins is still talking as his group takes the tee on 17. It’s a par 3 with two swampy fingers of lake between the tee and the pin. The first golfer sends a worm-burner along the ground. Before it can meet its inevitable fate in the soup, Cousins suddenly breaks from what he’s saying. He wants—needs—the ball to do the impossible.

“Run!” he yells, as the ball hops into the swamp.

*****

× Expand Photograph Courtesy of Andy Kenutis/Minnesota Vikings; football icon by Jason Dilworth from the Noun Project Kirk Cousins stats infographic

When Cousins was 23 years old, he almost quit football. It was the year before his senior season at Michigan State, and Cousins was well on his way to becoming the leading passer in school history.

“I was burned out. I was ready to be done. I was tired. Everything hurt. Football wasn’t fun,” he says. “I knew I shouldn’t feel that way at 23. So, I started to reach out to people to try to learn about what I could be doing. How I could change my habits to be a little healthier, a little stronger. To just feel better. That began a long journey of learning. From my diet to my sleep to chiropractic work to massage tissue work to throwing mechanics to training to film study. The whole deal.”

Self-discovery and self-improvement became something of an obsession for Cousins. He gets at least nine hours of sleep each night, often in a hyperbaric chamber. He visits a kinesiologist, a naturopath, a chiropractor, and a physical therapist. He works with a company to monitor his brain activity (both sleeping and awake).

There could be worse personal habits for a team to wager $84 million on.

“There’s nothing wrong with studying hard and working hard,” says Vikings co-owner Mark Wilf. “We embrace what Kirk is, and he’s a great quarterback.”

Running back Latavius Murray seems to appreciate those same qualities. “When I was talking to the other running backs, I was like, ‘This man is brilliant. This man is very knowledgeable,’” Murray says. “And there is nothing wrong with that.”

Where star athletes usually possess a robust ego, Cousins appears to be all superego. It’s like this: God gave him this modicum of talent and opportunity. If he’s not doing everything in his power to nourish that gift, then what he’s really doing is squandering it.

There’s something almost self-effacing in all that preparation. “I read a book called The Inner Game of Tennis,” Cousins says. “It talks about Self 1 and Self 2. Self 1 is very, ‘Come on, Kirk! You’re better than that!’ And then Self 2 is like, ‘The skill is there. Just let it happen. Don’t try to force it.’ And it talked about how the tennis player, but more importantly, the athlete, is so much better when they let Self 2 operate.”

Cousins spends Sundays trying to keep his head attached to his torso while behemoth linemen try to separate the two. Yet that’s not where the quarterback finds inspiration.

“I’m currently reading the new Tiger Woods biography,” he says. “Last summer I read one about the Wright brothers, by David McCullough. I love biographies. If I’m not reading a biography, I tend to read books where I’m going to learn something I can apply.”

This is Cousins’s way of fully capitalizing on his free time. After all, why read something that’s merely enjoyable, when you can read something both enjoyable and informative?

“There was a fictional book I read this winter,” Cousins recalls. “Someone left it on the shelf. It wasn’t mine, but I grabbed it and started reading it. I think it was John Grisham. I read a couple chapters, and I liked it, but I just ended up—”

“He just went back to this finance book,” Julie says, in the tonal equivalent of an eye roll.

“Yeah, money management,” Cousins says, smiling nostalgically. “Fiction doesn’t do a lot for me. Going to movies. I mean, I can’t get into The Avengers. I don’t like Harry Potter. I like Lord of the Rings, but I like it because of how it can apply to real life.”

*****

A few days after I meet Cousins and company at TCO Performance Center, I pull into the parking lot at Friendly Hills Middle School in Mendota Heights. Kids in white band shirts rehearse “Skol, Vikings” on the sidewalk. Inside, the gym appears filled with Vikings jerseys.

A charter bus carrying the Vikings will arrive any minute. It’s part of the team’s “Team Up to Give Back” initiative, wherein the Vikings connect with local schools, donate supplies, run drills, and stage pep rallies. Both Wilf brothers, Zygi and Mark, have made the trip. So has Sid Hartman and his nurse. The kids don’t hound this crew for autographs.

Eventually, players in warm-up shorts and purple T-shirts lumber in. Linemen come first. Then the skill position players. All-Pro free safety Harrison Smith glides through the doors and does a shimmy. Wide receiver Stefon “Minneapolis Miracle” Diggs materializes. Before long, the team assembled in the gym looks remarkably similar to the one that came within a game of the Super Bowl last year, right down to the fact that you barely realize what’s missing: a great quarterback.

After 20 minutes, Cousins, who has been visiting classrooms, strolls in—his face cemented into a rosy-cheeked smile that makes him look almost bashful. And the quarterback who’s never taken a snap for Minnesota is suddenly the center of attention.

As Cousins breaks free and takes control of a passing drill, I track down offensive lineman Mike Remmers. Earlier, Cousins told me that Remmers invited him to see the new Star Wars movie, Solo, on opening night (in heroic IMAX!).

“First of all, I just happen to think Star Wars is an amazing series,” the lineman says while kids tug on his shirt for autographs. “I was trying to figure out some other guys who wanted to go, and it turns out Kirk is a big Star Wars fan.”

× Expand Kirk Cousins' locker at Vikings Practice Facility

This is only half true. Cousins admits that he only recently “watched four, five, and six all in a row. Then went back. Seven had just come out. And I can’t watch seven until I’ve seen the rest.” There’s a right way to do things, an order of sci-fi operations.

I ask Remmers if he knew Cousins had only just seen the original Star Wars, 1977’s A New Hope.

The lineman eyeballs the QB across the gym, zipping tight spirals to sixth graders. “Had I known, I might not have asked him,” he says.

Remmers finishes the thought, still staring at Cousins. “Off the field, he’s the kind of guy who’s just going to come up and talk to you,” he adds.

It reminds me of something Cousins said while we were chatting back at the Vikes training center. “People you pass in the halls,” he said, nodding to the facility’s doors, “I interacted with those people every single day in Washington and knew them. Knew their whole families. I pass that same type of person here in the hallway and we have no prior history. I don’t know their name. It’s tough.”

Getting to know people doesn’t happen by accident. Cousins continued, then, “In only four weeks, in 16 days of work, I’ve made up a lot of ground.”

*****

On hole number 18 there’s a foursome on the green. The concrete guys talk among themselves during the wait, so Cousins walks over to us, leans his arm against the roof of our cart, and peers in at Tom West, the team’s PR rep and a professionally guarded character.

“Tom, will you travel this summer when we have some time off?” Cousins says.

“I’ll stay around town,” West responds.

“You’ll stick around?”

“Yeah, my family’s farm is only two hours away,” West says.

“Which direction is that?” Cousins says.

“South,” says West. “If you’ve ever heard of Rochester, it’s pretty close to Rochester.”

“How long has your family had it?”

“We moved there in the late 1940s,” West says.

“Do you grow . . . something?”

“We milk dairy cows, and we grow corn and soybeans.”

“Who runs the farm?” says Cousins.

“My brothers.”

“How many have you got?” Cousins asks.

“Three.”

“So there’s four of ya that ultimately own it, or share it?”

“Yeah,” says West. “Yep.”

I’ve known West professionally for a few years now, and, until this moment, I knew none of this personal history.

You gather information and then you understand what to expect next. That’s how Cousins thinks about it. A couple of weeks earlier, I’d asked Cousins what it’s like to go from zero expectations in 2012 to carrying the weight of a franchise—a team built to win now, a team that has spent decades looking for the person to put them over the hump.

“I didn’t just sign a contract to sign a contract,” Cousins says. “I view it as a challenge, and a chance to provide a return on the investment that’s been made in me. Someone said something about handling the expectations. And I said, ‘Was the goal to have no expectations? Was the goal to be on a team where we’re expected to lose every game?’”

But right now, the quarterback isn’t focused on any of that. He’s focused on his new friend Tom.

“Three of your brothers actually live there and run it, and you’re the only one who chose a different path?” Cousins says.

“Yeah.”

Kirk Cousins—potentially, hopefully, maybe the quarterback the Minnesota Vikings have been searching for—stands there on the fairway for a second, ruminating. And then he looks at me.

“How about you, Drew?” he says. “You guys travel at all during the summer or do you stick around?”