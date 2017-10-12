Is Halloween Basically For Adults Now, or What?

× Expand Illustration by Bill Brown Halloween costumes illustration

Hordes of men dressed as pirates and knights, and throngs of women dressed as witches and queens are about to take to the night. It’s that time of year when otherwise mature adults proudly let their cosplay freak flags fly—and, no, we don’t mean Ren Fest.

The rise in adorned adults makes you wonder, have grownups co-opted Halloween? According to a survey by the National Retail Federation, yes. Halloween 2016 saw the second lowest level of trick-or-treating since the NRF first started its Halloween spending survey in 2005, yet total Halloween spending was at an all-time high at roughly $8.4 billion, because even though they weren’t all out pounding the pavement for candy, more than 171 million Americans celebrated (think: costume parties) and spent an average of $82.93 per person.

But here’s the real kicker: Of that $8.4 billion, $3.1 of it was spent on costumes (the rest goes to stuff like candy and decorations), and of that $3.1 billion, only $1.17 billion of it was spent on kids’ costumes. That means, at something around $1.93 billion, adults spent nearly 65 percent more on costumes than kids. And don’t go thinking that’s just because parents are dressing up with their kids. Per the NRF, the adults most likely to don a costume are actually those between the ages of 18 to 34.

A Garb Guide for DIY Disguisers to Costume Classicists

Your Closet—Reward yourself for all the peculiar wardrobe decisions you’ve made over the years.

Arc’s ValueVillage—Reward yourself for all the peculiar wardrobe decisions others have made over the years. arcsvaluevillage.org

Ace—Turning flexible ducting and cardboard boxes into neat if not problematic-to-go-to-the-bathroom-in robot costumes since 1924. acehardware.com

JOANN—There aren’t many people who have the patience to pick through all that fabric and the skill to turn it into something actually worthwhile, but those who do won’t be shy about telling you they did it. joann.com

Party City—As surely as fall brings color to leaves, it brings regular and “sexy” versions of anything from nurses to nuns back to the shelves of Party City. partycity.com

Halloween Express—Halloween Express and brother from another seasonal costume store mother Spirit Halloween come bearing even more regular and “sexy” versions of anything from nurses to nuns than Party City. halloweenexpress.com

Costumes Plus—A locally owned version of a big-box costume store with a deep cull ranging from medieval to modern times in Maplewood. costumes-plus.com

Twin Cities Magic& Costume—A swell stop if you’re not sure if you want to rent or buy, the West St. Paul shop has both pre-manufactured garb and more elaborate film- or stage-quality costumes that it designs and tailors in-house. twincitiesmagic.com

Theatrical Costume Company—A theatrical-quality costumer in downtown Minneapolis near I-394, TCC is solid for people who know they want to rent but don’t know what they want to be, as they’re OK with you browsing their warehouse and trying stuff on as you go. theatricalcostumeco.com

Guthrie Theater Costume Rentals—Effectively the joint warehouse of the Guthrie and Children’s Theatre, this Northeast shop boasts more than 30,000 costumes that aren’t just theater-quality, but have actually seen the stage. Unlike Theatrical Costume, though, fittings and tours are mainly by appointment only. costumerentals.org