Into the Wild . . . Rumpus

“And now,” cried Max, “let the wild rumpus start!”

It’s with that quote from Maurice Sendak’s transcendent 1963 book Where The Wild Things Are burning in their minds that Collette Morgan and Tom Braun created a whimsical independent kids bookstore in 1992, free of primary colors and cliches. Twenty-five years, two chinchillas (Amelia and Mr. Skeeter), three cats (Trini Lopez, Booker T., and Walter Dean), one tarantula (Thomas Jefferson), one chicken (Neil DeGrasse Tyson), a ferret (Ferdinand), two rats (Astrid and Zita), a cockatiel (Dave), some fish, two doves (Mo and Curly), and about a zillion smitten young readers later, and the little Linden Hills bookshop that could finally got its due.

In April, Wild Rumpus became the first children’s bookstore to be named Publishers Weekly’s Bookstore of the Year—the indie bookstore equivalent of winning the James Beard Award for Best Restaurant.

As Jennifer Sheridan of HarperCollins said in nominating Rumpus, “This charming, unique, and magical place . . . is one of the best in the nation.” We agree.