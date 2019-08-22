Interview With a Doppelgänger: Elizabeth Warren's Lookalike

× Expand Courtesy of Stephanie Oyen Elizabeth Warren and Doppelganger

The last week has been a whirlwind for Stephanie Oyen. It was the last day of the Edina resident's nonprofit job on Monday, and as she was saying goodbye to coworkers, she was late to Elizabeth Warren’s rally in St. Paul that afternoon, where she thought it'd be fun to wear her Warren Halloween costume from a couple years back: A blue blazer and thin-rimmed glasses, with her hair set to the side.

“That’s how this all started, because I arrived late, and I walked around back, and I wanted to get near the stage,” Oyen says. “I was late, going toward the stage dressed like her, so of course everybody thought I was her.”

In her normal life, she doesn’t have Warren's sense of style. But so far this week she’s been interviewed by the BBC, CNN, the Washington Post, the Boston Globe… she‘s starting to lose track of all the media organizations that have reached out to her. Elizabeth Warren herself even retweeted a news story.

“I had no intention of this happening,” she says. “I’m 50. It’s the first year of my life where I quit a job without a plan.”

Maybe SNL is next?

When did you first know of Elizabeth Warren?

When the housing market crashed, she came to my attention with her work for the CFPB (Consumer Financial Protection Bureau). She was one of the few people I ever heard who had a really good grasp of the mortgage industry, and also had a really deep commitment to consumer protection. I just thought that was amazing.

Did you immediately see the resemblance between you and her?

No.

Did somebody point it out?

I don’t dress like this in my normal life, and I wear dark-rimmed glasses. It came to my attention because a couple years ago I thought I’d order a lightweight pair of glasses to ride a bicycle, so if I’m sweating, my glasses don’t slip down. When I put them on, my family were the ones who said, “Wow, you look a lot like Elizabeth Warren.”

As a joke, two years ago I put on a costume and dressed like her for Halloween. That’s where I was like, “I guess when I have a jacket and these glasses, and I wear my hair off to the side I definitely look like her.” When I make an effort to look like her, I guess I do!

Has anybody on the street ever mistaken you for Elizabeth Warren?

It’s only happened a handful of times that people have stopped and said, “Wow, you look a lot like Elizabeth Warren,” or “You look a lot like that senator, what’s her name?”

What was meeting Elizabeth Warren like in person?

It was really brief, first of all, because I was in the line—she does a selfie line, apparently, after every rally. She said she stays until the last person gets their photo with her. I was luckily toward the front of the line, but I was in line to meet her just like everybody else, I just happened to be dressed—that felt a little bit weird to me, like “How she’s going to react to this? What will she think?”

It was super quick, because there were people behind us. She looked me up and down, and just pointed at me and was like, “We need to talk!” I couldn’t really tell if that was like—did she know that I was dressing like her? The reaction was to me a little bit confusing, like I guess she must have known, but it was super quick. And I walked off to the side, and somebody said “Wait wait, come back!” And I came back and took another picture, which they said was for staff, but I don’t know if that’s true.

Luckily I came back to the photo because I was at least able to tell her how much I admired her, because the first time we were mostly laughing.

Why do you admire Elizabeth Warren?

She is incredibly smart. I think she’s a strong consumer advocate. She’s tenacious, there’s all sorts of things. After hearing her speak, she’s a great speaker, she knows how to connect with people. That’s what I noticed from the rally.

I just think she’s really smart, and I think her heart is in the right spot, and I believe she truly, truly, truly is looking out for consumers. For me, that’s been her lifetime of work, so it’s not like she’s just learning about certain issues and going like, “Oh, that’s important!” For me, it really feels like she’s been paying attention to issues and how they affect consumers her whole life.

Have you thought about how you can use the publicity this has generated at all?

You know, Tuesday morning, before this went viral, I was thinking about just making some joke-y videos for my friends, like “won’t this be funny!”

Now, I actually feel like the only way I want to use this would be in a way that’s beneficial to Warren’s campaign. I wouldn’t want to do anything that would be detrimental to her campaign.

Was there anything else you wanted to say?

One thing that I think is really funny that no one’s said anything about is my blue blazer—I purchased it at a thrift store.