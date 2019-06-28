Plan Your Instant Summer in the Twin Cities for 2019

We've all had seasonal bucket lists filled with best intentions for the Best Summer Ever. Yet somehow, in between soccer camps and board meetings, our warm-weather dreams fall to the wayside. Well, not this year, dear reader. We've got your ultimate to-do list for the real Best Summer Ever: just add you.

This year changes everything. Last year you got halfway through a Netflix Stranger Things binge before you realized all your friends had met up at the Twins game last minute, and your phone fell into the couch, so you missed all their texts. Last year you forgot all about firefly season, and didn’t catch one night of the big show put on by nature’s living comets. Last year you didn’t even take the bike out on the lake path—not one time!

But that was last year, and this is now. This year, you’re on it. Because we’ve got your back.

Welcome to the 90 Days of Summer, your get-out, get-on-it, get-into-it guide for making the absolute most of the absolute most fleeting season of the year. We have your insider’s guide to the heights of Extreme Summer, as lived by rodeo riders and water ski–pyramid standers. We’ve also the supreme comforts of Simply Amazing Summer, as achievable by anyone with a hunger for great ice cream, a thirst for strong mixed drinks, and a friend or a kid who will go along for the ride. 

All you have to do now is jump into this guide and then jump back out to your real life. New and improved. Because, as we all know in Minnesota, winter is coming. And this time we’re going into it with as many good memories as our extra-large beach bag can hold. 

90 Days of Summer (in One List)

Bastille Day turns downtown St. Paul into Paris

Don't miss the bucks and gallops at the Hamel Rodeo

Walker Art Center's Skyline Mini Golf takes putt-putt to a new level

Como Conservatory's annual Obon Festival celebrates Japanese culture

Step-up Your Soft Serve Ice Cream Game

Sample all 24 soft-serve flavors at Conny’s Creamy Cone.

Catch a Twin Cities River Rats Show

See Cha Cha Plessner (age 11) top the waterski pyramid for the Twin Cities River Rats—in downtown Minneapolis. 

Head to the Hamel Rodeo

Hang on with the bull riders and the barrel racers at the Hamel Rodeo.

Get Bootlegged

Suss out the green tint in Minnesota’s iconic country-club cocktail, the bootlegger.

Attend One of the Largest Pow Wows in the Midwest

Follow the drums to one of the country’s biggest pow wows.

Fantastic Kayak, Canoe, and Paddleboard Rentals and Where to Find Them

The secret place to find calmer waters for paddling and sailing is right in the busy city.

Pull Up to These Drive-In Movie Theaters in Minnesota

This summer, why not swap all the little screens for a big screen?

Spend an Evening at the Little Mekong Night Market

Snack late night along the Mekong (actually, on University Avenue).

The Twin Cities Guide to Summer Festivals 2019

From Rock the Garden to the Minnesota Garlic Festival, we've got your summer agenda set beyond the State Fair.

Free Outdoor Summer Movies in the Twin Cities 2019

Spoiler alert: You could watch a movie outside almost every night of summer with this guide.

