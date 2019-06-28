Plan Your Instant Summer in the Twin Cities for 2019

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Instant Summer Just Add You

This year changes everything. Last year you got halfway through a Netflix Stranger Things binge before you realized all your friends had met up at the Twins game last minute, and your phone fell into the couch, so you missed all their texts. Last year you forgot all about firefly season, and didn’t catch one night of the big show put on by nature’s living comets. Last year you didn’t even take the bike out on the lake path—not one time!

But that was last year, and this is now. This year, you’re on it. Because we’ve got your back.

Welcome to the 90 Days of Summer, your get-out, get-on-it, get-into-it guide for making the absolute most of the absolute most fleeting season of the year. We have your insider’s guide to the heights of Extreme Summer, as lived by rodeo riders and water ski–pyramid standers. We’ve also the supreme comforts of Simply Amazing Summer, as achievable by anyone with a hunger for great ice cream, a thirst for strong mixed drinks, and a friend or a kid who will go along for the ride.

All you have to do now is jump into this guide and then jump back out to your real life. New and improved. Because, as we all know in Minnesota, winter is coming. And this time we’re going into it with as many good memories as our extra-large beach bag can hold.

90 Days of Summer (in One List)

× 1 of 4 Expand Bastille Day turns downtown St. Paul into Paris × 2 of 4 Expand Don’t miss the bucks and gallops at the Hamel Rodeo × 3 of 4 Expand Walker Art Center’s Skyline Mini Golf takes putt-putt to a new level × 4 of 4 Expand Como Conservatory’s annual Obon Festival celebrates Japanese culture Prev Next

MN Nice Cream

Sample all 24 soft-serve flavors at Conny’s Creamy Cone.

Twin Cities River Rats

See Cha Cha Plessner (age 11) top the waterski pyramid for the Twin Cities River Rats—in downtown Minneapolis.

Hamel Rodeo & Bull Bonanza

Hang on with the bull riders and the barrel racers at the Hamel Rodeo.

The Bootleg

Suss out the green tint in Minnesota’s iconic country-club cocktail, the bootlegger.

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Wacipi

Follow the drums to one of the country’s biggest pow wows.

Kayaking on Lake Bde Maka Ska

The secret place to find calmer waters for paddling and sailing is right in the busy city.

Twin Cities Drive-In Movies

This summer, why not swap all the little screens for a big screen?

Little Mekong Night Market

Snack late night along the Mekong (actually, on University Avenue).

Summer Festivals in the Twin Cities

From Rock the Garden to the Minnesota Garlic Festival, we've got your summer agenda set beyond the State Fair.

Outdoor Summer Movies in the Twin Cities via Shutterstock

Spoiler alert: You could watch a movie outside almost every night of summer with this guide.

