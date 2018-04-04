Inside the World of Minnesota Roller Derby

× Expand Photos by Ron Wilbur Minnesota Roller Girls at Roy Wilkins Auditorium

When I moved to the Twin Cities from North Carolina nine months ago, there were a lot of things I’d only heard of but never actually experienced: snow blowers, ice fishing, peanut butter on burgers…Sweet Martha’s cookies. But little did I know the biggest revelation I’d have was about a sport that wasn’t even native to Minnesota—roller derby.

Before I arrived in Minny, all I really knew about roller derby was that it was the subject of that one Ellen Page movie. So when I found out about something called the Minnesota Roller Girls (MNRG), what piqued my interest about the all-female flat-track roller derby league was novelty more than anything.

And before I knew it, my curiosity having gotten the better of me, I found myself attending a clinic run by MNRG. I like to think I’m tough—I grew up with a brother, trained in ballet for almost 18 years, and am not afraid of being pushed around—so I went into the experience with what I now recognize as embarrassingly foolish conviction.

There were two things I learned very quickly. First, no amount of rollerblading or ice skating can prepare you for roller derby. Second, my quads are vastly underdeveloped.

Held in the basement of St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center, the first thing I did upon my arrival to the clinic was sign waivers which basically said that if I died or got hurt, it was my own damn fault. I dressed in knee pads, elbow pads, and wrist guards. I popped in my brand-new mouthguard and strapped on a helmet. I was certain I had on enough padding to protect me from anything—you could hit me with a car and I wouldn’t even feel it.

Then I laced up some borrowed, well-worn bubblegum pink skates and confidently stepped up.

Except I didn’t make it to my feet. Before I even knew what had happened, I was flat on my a** back where I started on the cold, hard concrete.

And that’s when I knew. That’s when I knew that this was not the same thing I had done at my fourth birthday party at the Round-A-Bout Skating Rink. This was not as easy as it looks.

In hindsight, roller derby does have a reputation, and I probably should’ve seen this coming. But scenes from Whip It, where an unexperienced skater makes a roller derby team on her first try, danced in my head.

I finally made it to my feet and spent the night scuffling around the track like a newborn giraffe, trying to join in for drills with girls who’ve been doing this for God knows how long. I even obtained a few bruises, of which I am quite proud.

But, unfortunately, you don’t just need to be able to skate to be successful at roller derby. You need to be able to skate while people slam their entire body weight into you. You need to be able to slam into other people and knock them over. You need to be able to gracefully maneuver around other skaters without stepping—or being pushed—out of bounds. This is basically football on skates, and you play offense and defense at the same time. Not only does roller derby require a heavy dose of badassery, but it also takes an abundance of strength, dexterity, and skill (the latter three of which, I found out, I do not possess).

Roller derby is played with two teams of 15 players. During each two-minute race, referred to as a jam, there are five players from each team on the track. One of those five players is designated as the jammer, marked by a star on her helmet, and she is the only player who can score points for her team. The jammer’s objective is to lap as many opposing players as she can before the jam ends. After her initial break through the pack, she gets a point for every opponent she passes. The first of the two jammers to emerge from the group is named lead jammer. The lead jammer has the unique ability to call off the jam before time runs out by tapping her hands to her hips. She would want to do this before the other jammer catches up, because it ends the jam while she’s ahead.

The other four players are called blockers. The blockers’ job is to stop the opposing jammer from scoring points, while simultaneously helping their own jammer get through the pack. The blockers may use their hips, shoulders, butts, and torsos to prevent the opposing jammer from passing, but contrary to what many roller derby novices believe, they cannot kick, punch, trip, clothesline, or elbow their opponents. Referees call penalties on players who break these rules, and those players must exit the track and sit in the penalty box for 30 seconds.

Finally, one blocker on each team is also named the pivot, indicated by a stripe on her helmet. If a team’s jammer cannot get through, she can take the star off her helmet and pass it to her pivot, who then becomes the jammer. The pack must keep skating in a circle the entire time the jam is happening. The two-minute jams are arranged into two 30-minute halves, which then make up an entire 60-minute game, or bout.

The official rulebook is 67 pages long, but I think you get the gist.

× Expand Minnesota Roller Girls | Photo by Ron Wilbur

Laura Mahler—known by the skate name Baller and co-captain of one of the MNRG teams—claims she was almost as bad as me when she first started out six years ago. At the time, she was recent college grad and avid skateboarder relocated back to her native Twin Cities from Chicago, and she tried out roller derby on the recommendation of a friend. She laughs now when she thinks back to her start.

“It’s not the same as skateboarding at all. I was super bad. But in Adventure Time they say that being bad at something is the first step to being good at something.”

She might have been inexperienced with skating, but Baller was a theater student and fell in love with the showmanship of the sport. She stuck with it, and another Twin Cities league in desperate need of skaters drafted her for her enthusiasm.

“I got drafted and was like, ‘I need to learn how this works.’ So I signed up for hockey training and Crossfit and did all this stuff to quick speed-learn how to play. And I’ve been playing now for six years.”

After much training and improvement, she was drafted again. This time by the Garda Belts, one of the four home teams belonging to MNRG. Clad in all green, the Gardas are known for their embodiment of the sport’s stereotype.

“We’re sort of the personality you kind of stereotypically think about with roller derby. We’re derby girls,” she says. “We drink beer. We like fire. We skate ramps. We put ourselves out there.”

And even Baller herself looks the part of the quintessential derby girl. She’s fit and tattooed, with ever-changing hair color and a quirky sense of style—she was wearing a beanie with gold dollar signs on it the first time we met. While she’s 34, she looks at least ten years younger, a trait accentuated by her use of phrases like “Totally!” and “Perf!” as well as the way she uses z’s in place of s’s when she texts—”itz baller! gonna be five minz late!”

But the skaters on MNRG’s six teams don’t all fit this type—or any type for that matter.

In addition to their four home teams (the Garda Belts, the Dagger Dolls, the Atomic Bombshells, and the Rockits), they have a rec team (the Debu-Taunts) and two elite travel teams (the All-Stars and the Minnesota Nice), so there truly is a team for everyone.

Skaters in the league range in age from their early twenties to their mid-fifties. They are diverse in race and sexual orientation. By day, they are nurses and teachers, stylists and chefs, dental hygienists, mothers, and more. But by night, they are all MNRG derby girls.

And the differences among the skaters don’t stop there. One of Baller’s favorite things about the sport is its need for, and celebration of, all body types.

“Some jammers are really big and thick and can plow through, whereas others are really tiny and can dart around,” Baller says. “Like a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, Baller, you must be a jammer because you’re so small.’ And I’m like, ‘Actually, I like to block because I can be as fast as I need to be, but then I can get low and get in front of them and be really agile there.’ You need them all.”

But all these different women are held together by the bonds of roller derby and sisterhood.

“Finding a sport with all these other women that are opinionated and don’t take shit and stand up for themselves and fight for what they believe in...that’s really cool to have in the world. Especially right now because it’s like, what is going on in the world right now?” Baller says. “Like finding your voice, finding your strength, finding your stance—it’s all gotten me really far.”

× Expand Laura "Baller" Mahler -- Photo by Ron Wilbur Laura "Baller" Mahler

Modern day roller derby began in Texas in 2000, when a hippy musician named Daniel Eduardo “Devil Dan” Policarpo held an impromptu meeting with a bunch of women in an Austin bar. He spilled his vision for the sport—a showy and violent circus-like act on skates. Together they began to stage their plan, but would very soon after part ways, due to financial and conceptual disputes. But the women ran with the idea and self-organized as Bad Girl Good Woman Productions (BGGW), and thus modern-day, all-female roller derby was born. The sport as we now know it may have started as the brainchild of Devil Dan, but women have owned it ever since he disappeared from the scene.

Men’s roller derby leagues do exist today, but the MNRG women agree that it’s just not their thing.

“Nobody wants to watch boys play roller derby,” Baller says, laughing. “I love that they play. But this sport is something that we created, we get to own, and we are better at than [them].”

And while there may be a little disagreement about who can truly lay original claim to roller derby, it is quite clear that this sport is now a female-run world. The sport took off after the formation of BGGW Productions, gaining more than 135 official all-female leagues by 2006. Today, there are almost 470 of these leagues registered under the Women’s Flat-Track Derby Association (WFTDA). One of those leagues is MNRG, with its All-Star team currently ranked at number 17 in the world.

MNRG was founded in 2004 and was one of the first modern roller derby leagues to hold public bouts. After their first season, they moved from a small rink in the northern suburbs to the 5,000-seat Roy Wilkins Auditorium, also making it the first league of its kind to have a professional arena.

The Roy Wilkins has also been home to such teams as the University of Minnesota’s Golden Gophers, the Minneapolis Lakers, and the Minnesota Fighting Saints. But today the high-pitched scuffle of skates on concrete will tell you you’re in the right place before you even walk through the doors.

× Expand Minnesota Roller Girls | Photo by Ron Wilbur

As much as I now romanticize the idea of becoming a derby girl myself, it would take an impressive level of dedication that I’m just not prepared for.

Erin Watershow, whose real name is Erin Barsan, is a member of the Garda Belts, All-Stars, and a recent Team Romania draftee for the Roller Derby World Cup. She’s been skating for a decade and says it’s a different world in derby now than when she and Baller started years ago.

“Now you can’t just be like, ‘I’m gonna join a roller derby league!’ without any training,” she said. “The sport in general has evolved and the athleticism has really skyrocketed. When I started, we weren’t nearly as serious as athletes.” Erin Watershow and Baller both agree that they easily spend at least 15 hours a week on derby training.

Not only do the athletes spend those hours training and skating, but like most derby leagues, MNRG is totally athlete-run, so they also put in hours behind-the-scenes to keep the league running. In addition to her role as Garda co-captain, Baller is also the director of merchandise, a bootcamp trainer, and on the public relations, events, and social media committees.

“It becomes like a second job,” Baller says.

Baller arrives hours early to bouts, to help set everything up—from the merchandise booths to the lighting. For their championship bout last month, she was there almost five hours early.

But there’s no doubt in Baller’s mind that it’s all worth it. She loves showing young girls what it means to skate like a girl.

“I love the amount of young girls that come—the Girl Scouts come—and get to see women be kind of beasty and athletic and awesome, and skate fast,” Baller says. She laughs and then adds, “We’re literally their ‘roll’ models, ‘cause we roll around, you know? I love that.”

Ladies aren’t the only ones who get into the sport, though. Supporting these women is a family affair. Men cheer at these bouts like they’re at a football game. Boys sport tees with their favorite team on it, just like the girls do. A young boy sitting behind me at the championship bout even stood up and screamed, “Love yourself!” at a fallen skater. The whole crowd might as well be chanting, “Long live roller derby; Long live women.”

And what happens to the money they raise from these bouts? What doesn’t go back into keeping MNRG running, the league donates to local charities. They tend towards organizations that benefit women and girls, like the Ann Bancroft Foundation, which provides mentors, grants, and encouragement to Minnesota girls looking to achieve their dreams. The skaters also frequently volunteer in what little free time they have.

And while it’s clear that you have to enjoy the sport to invest this kind of time and energy into it, these skaters aren’t hobbyists. They’re athletes: gritty, tough, ass-kicking, unconventional athletes.

Coaches motivate their skaters by saying things like, “Hit with some damn power!” and “Really kill each other this time!”

And, in fact, the whole roller derby atmosphere is electrifying. Even as a spectator, it makes you want to just run out on the track and knock someone over for the hell of it. Although that’s (probably) frowned upon.

But underneath of all their grit and moxie, each skater on the track is still very much a woman. Yes, sometimes their femininity is personified by layers of glitter, color, and cleavage, but sometimes, it’s not. As Baller puts it, they’re 'a juxtaposition of grace and gangster', and they are here to prove that they are not what you expected.

Because much like the heavy-metal version of Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” played at their last bout, these women are societal anomalies, breaking down norms and busting expectations. And when you walk into the Roy Wilkins, notions of correlated feminism and daintiness must get checked at the door. These are women, but they are strong, and that, I believe, is the foundation of everything MNRG does, and all that they embody.

And while that’s a mission I’ll definitely carry with me wherever I go, I think I’ll leave the actual skating to them.

*Stayin’ A Hive: See MNRG’s All-Stars face their Chicago competition, the Windy City All Stars, on April 7 at 6 p.m. in the Roy Wilkins Auditorium. Tickets start at $14 for adults. Kids nine and under are free for general admission. mnrollergirls.com