Inside the Ultimate Super Bowl Party

Shaquille O'Neal as DJ. Jamie Foxx on vocals. Gavin Kaysen in the kitchen. A human swan dancing in the indoor pool. Martinis served through ice luge. It really happened. In Edina. The night before the Super Bowl. We were there to capture all the highlights of the Big Game Big Give, a philanthropic party put on every year in the Super Bowl host city by the Giving Back Fund. Novu CEO and co-founder Tom Wicka and wife Angie hosted this year's glamorous $3,000-per-ticket party at their Edina estate to raise money for the Nash Avery Foundation, in memory of their son Nash, who lost his battle with Duschenne muscular dystrophy in 2017 at age 18.