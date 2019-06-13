Inside Mosquito Central

× Expand Photograph by Steel Brooks Metropolitan Mosquito Control District We can fight them in our backyards or we can fight them in the field: An MMCD staffer does a briquette treatment at a mosquito breeding site.

Eight cups of dead mosquitoes from last summer linger in Dave Neitzel’s freezer.

Each contains 6,000–8,000 mosquitoes, a body count he can sort through in a couple of days. By late March, the supervisor of the Minnesota Department of Health’s Vectorborne Diseases Unit has already identified 212,097 mosquitoes from the 2018 season.

“I’ve always liked to have a microscope right at my desk so I can look at mosquitoes and ticks,” Neitzel says.

There’s a faint but distinct odor—Neitzel dubs it “locker room”—when you uncap a container of 10,000 bugs. (Keeping them in a home freezer, in paper cups disturbingly like pints of ice cream, requires a very understanding partner—in this case, his wife.) After getting sucked up by a fan into a trap, frozen, dumped into paper cups, and frozen again, the mosquitoes may be “pretty beat up by the time they make it to the microscope,” Neitzel says.

No legs, no head? No problem. He notes the species of each specimen on loose-leaf paper.

Before the 2019 mosquito season opener, I dropped by both the Minnesota Department of Health and the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District—that is, Mosquito Central—to learn more about the state’s 51 mosquito species. I came, specifically, to meet the people battling the proliferation of diseases such as La Crosse encephalitis, Jamestown Canyon virus, and, most significantly, West Nile virus. (Though rare, the most severe West Nile infections can result in coma or death.)

About half the mosquitoes that live in Minnesota bite humans (and about half of those seem to bite my kids). The vast majority of mosquito species don’t carry problematic diseases. Figuring out which mosquitoes are hatching where helps pinpoint where the risk is greatest. Eradication efforts, then, can be more effective.

If I consider just the number of times my own family gets bit, mosquito control begins to look like an impossible, almost absurd, task. So how do they do it?

The job, the scientists tell me, is both simple and time consuming. And Minnesota excels at it, notes Roxanne Connelly, who leads the Entomology and Ecology team in the division of Vector-Borne Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Fort Collins, Colorado. The metro spends a ton of money on mosquito control, for one thing. From an average household in the seven metropolitan counties it serves, MMCD receives about $14 in taxes.

“When we talk to people in other mosquito districts in other states, they’re amazed at the volume of our work,” says Kirk Johnson, a vector ecologist at the MMCD. The organization, as far as MMCD can tell, employs more people than any similar program in the country. On top of its 54 year-round workers, MMCD hires 202 seasonal field workers and six lab assistants for its headquarters on University Avenue, in St. Paul. This crew will spend the summers hunched over microscopes lined up on a table that runs down the center of the room.

“Sometimes it’s so busy in here all you can do is laugh,” says Diann Crane, an entomologist at MMCD.

“That whole wall is sometimes packed with mosquito samples” by midsummer, says Johnson, pointing to an 11-foot-long bank of industrial shelving. More mosquitoes are tucked into two freezers in a back room. (Samples tend to get moldy after a few days at room temperature; I won’t try to imagine what that smells like.) Ticks go in their own freezer. Vials hold samples of mosquito larvae collected from wetlands.

The far wall holds the traps that suck up mosquitoes. Apparently, you can build a better mosquito trap. The New Jersey light trap has been used by the MMCD since 1958. The gravid trap relies on scummy water to attract Culex mosquito species. The carbon-dioxide-baited trap uses dry ice fumes to attract multiple species. A handheld device allows you to walk around and vacuum the vegetation where mosquitoes rest during the day. (This one seems to be a staff favorite.) All these devices use fans to suck mosquitoes into nets or jars.

I’ve left the best trap for last: that is, human flesh. Every Monday night from May through September, about 100 MMCD employees offer themselves as mosquito bait. About five minutes after civil twilight, they head to their backyards. They wear no repellent. For one minute, they stand still. Then, they start waving nets, capturing as many mosquitoes as possible within the next two minutes.

“Very dedicated employees do this,” says Crane, adding that the nighttime collection is voluntary—and paid.

Why conduct such frequent testing? Fluctuating weather conditions can make immediate impacts on breeding. That’s why it’s hard to say now what this summer’s mosquito season will look like. The snow in April, for example, would seem to offer good news for people worried about West Nile. Those carrier mosquitoes thrive in the heat. But just one hot spell could change that, Neitzel says. (One thing that’s clear: Mosquito season runs longer these days, thanks to climate change.)

So each week, the MMCD analyzes its tallies. When Crane and her colleagues find numbers of human-biting species (in larval form) that exceed MMCD thresholds, workers rush in. Helicopters—or people using hand seeders or backpack sprayers—drop larvicides: a natural soil bacterium called Bti (Bacillus thuringiensis var. israelensis) and a mosquito growth regulator called methoprene. Both are designed to affect targeted insects only.

For example, in June of 2017, six samples of Culex mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile virus. MMCD kept a close eye on the Culex tarsalis population, the primary vector in Minnesota for West Nile virus to infect humans. (The Culex tarsalis most often turns up in the farmlands of western Minnesota, but the mosquito occasionally makes an appearance in the Twin Cities.)

No spike occurred, however, and only one other Culex tarsalis sample tested positive that year. Johnson credits the larval control efforts for keeping the adult population in check. A win for the scientists.

While mosquito-borne diseases tend to fluctuate greatly from year to year, vector-borne diseases are generally on the rise. A recent CDC report shows that illnesses transmitted by mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas tripled from 2004 to 2016.

Another study published in February shows the incidence of West Nile virus is higher than previously suspected: About seven million people were likely infected between 1999 and 2016 in the continental U.S. And almost 98 percent of Americans are susceptible to the virus, the researchers say.

When West Nile virus arrived in Minnesota in 2002, it was accompanied by splashy headlines. The talk has died down, but the disease hasn’t. Neitzel notes that anywhere from two to 148 cases get reported to MDH each year; in 2017, there were 30 reported cases. In years that are good for the Culex mosquito and the virus, “You can expect to see outbreaks,” he says.

Of course, if you’re as good as Neitzel, you may be able to identify whether the mosquito on your arm might be a disease carrier. The Psorophora horrida—mostly harmless—looks like it’s wearing bell bottoms.“The mouth of the Culex tarsalis has a white ring, so if you take the time to stare at it instead of swatting, you could theoretically see it,” he says. “Most people don’t do that.”