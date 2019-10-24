× Expand Courtesy of Independence Barnes Independence Barnes, "Untitled" "Untitled," Made with acrylic and tempera paint on cardstock

Independence "Penn" Barnes is an 18-year-old local artist who's studying photography at the Minneapolis College of Art and Design. He made this abstract painting, one in a series, that conveys balance between symmetry and variety, while giving the viewer the chance to develop their own ideas on what it going on.

The look is similar to the inkblots of a Rorschach test, a psychological test where a subject's interpretation of inkblots are recorded and used to examine their personality characteristics and emotional functioning. To create it, Barnes started by folding a piece of cardstock in half and layered tempera and acrylic paint on it. He pressed the sides together, opened the paper back up, and voilà! He started using this technique by accident, but found it to be such a spontaneous way to create that he continued.

He says that his passion for visual art comes from taking skateboard pictures and videos while he was growing up. He also takes pictures of musicians, including Minnesota's own Allan Kingdom.

For Barnes, having a creative outlet allows him to take a step back and focus on everything going on around him, while also being able to escape it. He says, “It gives me a feeling of place and motivation to do well, while also analyzing my weaknesses and thinking of ways to better myself. I believe the Twin Cities art community is strong, and it motivates me to make new work and connect with similar people around me.”

indepenndence.com, Instagram: @penn_barnes