In the Little Mekong Night Market

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Spinning Wylde’s Spinning Wylde’s cotton candy is a kid’s perfect past-bedtime treat.

Because not everyone can travel to the Mekong region on a Saturday night for a little shopping and dining, the good people of St. Paul have brought the Little Mekong Night Market to a three-block stretch off University. The last Night Markets have attracted a younger crowd of 15,000 people to snack on glowing cotton candy, watch hip-hop dance, and pick up custom crafts.

What else have you been missing? Check out the photos from last year’s event. (This year’s edition is scheduled for July 6–7.) You don’t need to save up frequent-flier miles to make this trip; the Green Line LRT will take you there.