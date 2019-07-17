In Search of Alien Invaders

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Mobile Detection Station Is it a Russian-election-interference monitor? An open casting call for Short Circuit 3? Your guess is as good as ours!

We’re not trying to scare you with news that the feds are searching for extraterrestrial life on the Bohemian Flats. But something strange is happening along the west bank of the Mississippi riverfront, a few hundred yards downstream of the Washington Avenue bridge. There, hard against the bike path, a multi-tentacled radar trailer stands encircled by a chainlink fence. Its 10-foot-long arms whirl quietly, day and night.

From a distance, the device—white and metallic, and the size of a garden shed—looks like something out of Contact, the 1997 Jodie-Foster-discovers-aliens-exist flick. Closer inspection reveals a sign zip-tied to the fence: “Please do not disturb. Bird/Bridge Study.”

It goes on to list two contacts: J. Alan Clark, an associate professor of biological sciences at Fordham University, and Nancy Duncan, primary coordinator for the National Park Service’s Mississippi National River and Recreation Area.

So how exactly did a mobile radar station labeled “MERLIN” land here on the Flats? And what is a bird/bridge study, anyway? We shot an email to Clark. Almost immediately, his response pinged back.

“Dear Drew, I am currently in Trinidad working on a bat survey project,” it read. (And who hasn’t heard that excuse before?) Clark added, “I’ll very briefly try to answer your question.”

According to Clark, the MERLIN at Bohemian Flats tracks the migratory birds that pass through the river flight corridor in the spring. Collisions with buildings represent the second largest cause of death for birds: between 100 million and 1 billion fatalities, annually. But no study has ever looked specifically at bridge collisions. Clark says the MERLIN accomplishes this by using small-scale vertical and horizontal radar to determine how many birds are flying near the bridges, at what height, in what direction, and whether they’re on a likely collision course with the bridges.

Most birds, it turns out, migrate at night. And they’re attracted to brightly lit structures like bridges. Clark’s goal is to determine whether birds are crashing head-on into the bridge, lured off course by the lights. (Acoustic equipment will monitor the nocturnal flight calls to help identify species.) If the radar data point to collisions, could lighting and design tweaks help?

All this sounded plausible enough. Then we heard back from Clark’s counterpart, Nancy Duncan, with the National Park Service. The study, she explained, should have been completed in the spring of 2017. So why has the mega fidget-spinner returned?

It’s aliens. NASA is totally using the MERLIN to look for aliens, right?

We asked Duncan. “Sorry, I forgot that piece,” she wrote, politely ignoring our hypothesis. “The original data disks from 2017 were struck by lightning prior to being analyzed, while in a storage facility down in Florida. They tried to recover the data for about a year, but no luck on that, so they are redoing the data collection.”

We’d solved the mystery—or had we? Within a week of our call, the “bird” monitor vanished. All that remained was the protective fence, with a void at the center. The truth is out there.