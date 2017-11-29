Improv Group Blackout Takes on Race and Life in the North, One Laugh at a Time

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams Blackout comedy group From left to right: John Gebretatose, Denzel Belin, Derek "Duck" Washington, Ashawnti Sakina Ford, Joy Dolo, Theo Langason, Kory LaQuess Pullam

Denzel Belin saunters up to Duck Washington on stage at Mixed Blood Theatre. “You know, ever since gentrification ended, my world has just blown open!” he exclaims. “Like, I am just experiencing so many cultures.”

Washington nods. “Well, if you really want to show how cool you are, you need at least three brown friends.”

“Yeah, Tommy, you got to get in this here club,” says John Gebretatose, posing as the high school alpha male in this improv skit.

Gebretatose, Washington, and Belin all perform under the name Blackout, a Twin Cities improv comedy troupe made up of artists who identify as black. The group draws a mixed crowd to their monthly Monday-night shows at the Mixed Blood Theatre in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood (1501 S. 4th St., Mpls., 612-338-6131, mixedblood.com).

Dominated for decades by Brave New Workshop, the Twin Cities improv scene hasn’t been so much a blank page as a (mostly) white one. Blackout’s five founding members have set out to change that. Originally booked for just three shows, the performers found a receptive audience for their riffs on race and life in the North, and for their general absurdity—a Venn diagram that overlaps widely. After a couple of founding members left town, the company held auditions and expanded to more than 10 performers.

× Expand Blackout comedy group performing

A few, such as Theo Langason and Ashawnti Sakina Ford, are Minnesota lifers. “I saw y’all’s audition notice, and I was like, ‘What, black people do improv?’” Ford says.

Others, such as Kory LaQuess Pullam, came to the Cities specifically for its theater scene: He originally moved here from Corpus Christi, Texas, to join the apprentice program at Children’s Theatre Company. The black performing community in town is also an African one. Gebretatose, who also does standup, was born in Sudan to Eritrean parents. Joy Dolo is a first-generation Liberian. That name, for a comedian, is a stroke of luck. Her four sisters, Dolo says, are named Faith, Mercy, Patience, and Comfort.

Then again, Patience might fit, too: Correcting the “whiteout” of Twin Cities comedy could take a little time. Mpls.St.Paul Magazine sat down with Blackout recently at the Mixed Blood Theatre to discuss what makes Twin Cities audiences laugh.

Mpls.St.Paul: When you tell your friends in other cities that you’re part of a black improv troupe in the Twin Cities, what do they say?

Gebretatose: Bring it here.

Pullam: I mean, our friends would be like, “Remind me again what improv is. People are just making things up, right?” So, first it’s explaining that. Then it’s explaining, kind of like standup or, really, almost any other art form, there’s not a lot of people of color. And then it’s like, “Oh, OK. Why you in Minnesota? It’s cold.”

Mpls.St.Paul: What’s funny about Minnesota?

Langason: The prospect of having an all-black anything from Minnesota is definitely kind of comical. And that’s indicative of what we as a Minnesota culture have lifted up, and what people on the outside, looking in, have lifted up. When people think of Minnesota, the first thing they think of is Fargo. And OK, sure. But people shouldn’t be surprised that there are black folks in Minnesota because of Penumbra. Because of Prince.

Mpls.St.Paul: Who is the most overrated Minnesotan?

Pullam: We don’t love that question. We prefer: “Who are the most underrated Minnesotans?”

Ford: And the answer is the Lynx. Everyone’s like, “Oh my God, they just won the championship!” But the thing is, they been winning that championship. But they still don’t have anywhere near the following of any of the dude teams.

× Expand Blackout comedy group performing

Mpls.St.Paul: Now that you’re growing, do you feel like you’re kind of creating the space for other performers, too?

Pullam: Definitely. When you look at the improv community now in the Twin Cities, in comparison to even three years ago, it’s already way more diverse. There are more women of color, specifically, improvising in town than we’ve ever seen. It’s crazy. I feel that Blackout helped make that happen. It helps to see people like you on stage.

Dolo: And it also helps that the audience knows that we are black people. I mean, our shows are hilarious. But we also start from a real place. Some of the [audience] prompts that we get for our “Swag Hat” portion are “white privilege,” “police brutality,” “Trump,” “health care.” We go through these issues.

Mpls.St.Paul: Do you view yourselves as part of the black comedy tradition? What’s “black” about Blackout?

Ford: I think we’re good at showing how we are diverse in our blackness. It’s like, “Yeah, we’re all black, and we have a perspective on different issues, individually.” Not as like, “We’re representing the black community.” We have people who are first-generation children of immigrants, mixed race, Minnesota-born, or from the South. We have different perspectives in our blackness, and I think we do a really good job of showing that on stage.

Mpls.St.Paul: What is the best part of being “Blacked-out”?

Belin: I think with Blackout, it just feels easy. There’s so much of life that we go through, where it’s like, “How do I check myself before I present myself?” You know: “How am I wearing my hair in this certain area? What am I wearing today?”

And I feel like I could show up in anything, do anything, be anything in Blackout. And it’s 100 percent OK.

(The conversation has been edited for length and clarity.)