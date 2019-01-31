Representative Ilhan Omar to Appear on The Daily Show Tonight

× Expand Ilhan Omar Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Set your DVR to record The Daily Show tonight! Representative Ilhan Omar (DFL-MN) will be interviewed by Trevor Noah at 7p.m., and is expected to discuss her first month in Congress, what's going on in Congress to avoid another government shutdown, and roping in the Trump Administration by fighting to reduce spending on the Department of Homeland Security.

This will mark Rep. Omar's second appearance on The Daily Show–she was last featured as a guest after she was elected as a State Representative in 2017, as she became the first Somali American elected to legislative office. Omar has since become one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress along with Rashida Tlaib, and the first to wear a hijab. She is also the first woman of color to represent Minnesota in Congress.

Watch Rep. Omar's first appearance: