Iconic Minneapolis Spots You Must See When You're in Town

Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Prince star at First Ave
Sculpture Garden Spoonbridge and Cherry
Did you really go to Minneapolis if you didn’t snap a pic of Claes Oldenburg Coosje van Bruggen’s Spoonbridge and Cherry? Walker Arts Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., walkerart.org
Bob Dylan Mural
The times, they are a-changin’—but our love for Minnesota-born Bob Dylan remains. Corner of 5th and Hennepin.
Grain Belt Sign
It’s back. The iconic Grain Belt Sign on Nicollet Island was re-illuminated on Dec. 30. Tip back a cold one in celebration of the brewing company's 100-plus-year history in Minneapolis. Cheers to that! August Schell Brewing Company, 1860 Schell Rd., New Ulm, grainbelt.com
Schmitt Music Wall
Dearly beloved, we are gathered here at the Schmitt Music Wall (Marquette & 10th), a site made famous by Prince’s 1977 Robert Whitman photo session. 94 S. 10th St., Mpls.
Guthrie Theater amber box
The Guthrie Theater Amber Box offers and almost 360-degree view of the MIssissippi and surrounding area, and a #NoFilter-perfect yellow backdrop. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., guthrietheater.org
Minnehaha Falls
After summer meets the deep freeze, our waterfalls become water walls. Seek serenity from this natural beaut fewer than 10 miles outside downtown Minneapolis. Minnehaha Regional Park, 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., minneapolisparks.org
Como Zoo Conservatory
It’s always sunny and 75-ish in the Como Zoo Conservatory. This year’s Winter Flower Show runs through March 11, humidity included. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org
First Avenue star wall
Find your star of selfie choice along the famous brick exterior of First Ave., including the Prince gold star along the First Ave. wall. First Avenue, 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls., first-avenue.com
Stone Arch Bridge
If Super Bowl ziplining across the Mighty Miss isn’t your thing, walk the historic Stone Arch Bridge for skyline views from the river that started it all. 100 Portland Ave., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org
Weisman Art Museum
The Frank Gherty-designed stainless-steel exoskeleton houses more than 25,000 works of art (and makes for an excellent mirror for checking to be sure your #HowToDressMinnesotan gear is on point). 333 E. River Pkwy., Mpls., wam.umn.edu
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
The bright blue doors set this place of worship apart. Oh, and so does the fact that it’s the oldest continuously used church in Minneapolis. 1 Lourdes Pl., Mpls., lourdesmpls.org
Mary Tyler Moore statue
Honorary Minnesotan and queen of hilarity and hat tossing is immortalized in bronze on the corner of 7th and Nicollet Mall. 505 Nicollet Mall.
Mill Ruins Park
Get up close and personal with the original brick walls of what was once the leading international flour production site and the metal bones of the water wheel that powered it. 102 Portland Ave. S., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org