Iconic Minneapolis Spots You Must See When You're in Town

From frozen waterfalls to psychedelic murals, your Instagram world awaits in our snow-covered cities. Here are our best 13 for your sharing pleasure.

by

Sculpture Garden Spoonbridge and Cherry

Did you really go to Minneapolis if you didn’t snap a pic of Claes Oldenburg Coosje van Bruggen’s Spoonbridge and Cherry? Walker Arts Center, 725 Vineland Pl., Mpls., walkerart.org

Bob Dylan Mural

The times, they are a-changin’—but our love for Minnesota-born Bob Dylan remains. Corner of 5th and Hennepin.

Grain Belt Sign

It’s back. The iconic Grain Belt Sign on Nicollet Island was re-illuminated on Dec. 30. Tip back a cold one in celebration of the brewing company's 100-plus-year history in Minneapolis. Cheers to that! August Schell Brewing Company, 1860 Schell Rd., New Ulm, grainbelt.com

Schmitt Music Wall

Dearly beloved, we are gathered here at the Schmitt Music Wall (Marquette & 10th), a site made famous by Prince’s 1977 Robert Whitman photo session. 94 S. 10th St., Mpls.

Guthrie Theater amber box

The Guthrie Theater Amber Box offers and almost 360-degree view of the MIssissippi and surrounding area, and a #NoFilter-perfect yellow backdrop. Guthrie Theater, 818 S. 2nd St., Mpls., guthrietheater.org

Minnehaha Falls

After summer meets the deep freeze, our waterfalls become water walls. Seek serenity from this natural beaut fewer than 10 miles outside downtown Minneapolis. Minnehaha Regional Park, 4801 S. Minnehaha Dr., minneapolisparks.org

Como Zoo Conservatory 

It’s always sunny and 75-ish in the Como Zoo Conservatory. This year’s Winter Flower Show runs through March 11, humidity included. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory, 1225 Estabrook Dr., St. Paul, comozooconservatory.org

First Avenue star wall

Find your star of selfie choice along the famous brick exterior of First Ave., including the Prince gold star along the First Ave. wall. First Avenue, 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls., first-avenue.com

Stone Arch Bridge

If Super Bowl ziplining across the Mighty Miss isn’t your thing, walk the historic Stone Arch Bridge for skyline views from the river that started it all. 100 Portland Ave., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org

Weisman Art Museum

The Frank Gherty-designed stainless-steel exoskeleton houses more than 25,000 works of art (and makes for an excellent mirror for checking to be sure your #HowToDressMinnesotan gear is on point). 333 E. River Pkwy., Mpls., wam.umn.edu

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church

The bright blue doors set this place of worship apart. Oh, and so does the fact that it’s the oldest continuously used church in Minneapolis. 1 Lourdes Pl., Mpls., lourdesmpls.org

Mary Tyler Moore statue

Honorary Minnesotan and queen of hilarity and hat tossing is immortalized in bronze on the corner of 7th and Nicollet Mall. 505 Nicollet Mall.

Mill Ruins Park

Get up close and personal with the original brick walls of what was once the leading international flour production site and the metal bones of the water wheel that powered it. 102 Portland Ave. S., Mpls., minneapolisparks.org