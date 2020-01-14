Ice Castles Opening in New Brighton

× Expand Photograph by Bryan Rowland Ice Castles

This weekend marks the opening of the Ice Castles in New Brighton's Long Lake Regional Park. You’ll be able to experience its icy features you know and love, with some new flair, says Ice Castles events director Amanda Roseth.

“We have our big ice slide again this year, but a new feature is that it will go through an archway at the end,” she says.

There will be the beloved ice throne, tunnels, an igloo, an ice maze, ice towers, and not one, but two fountains and rainbow pixel walls.

“The moving water will spray up in different patterns throughout the evening. The water will dance above the ice,” Roseth says. “One of the pixel walls you’ll be able to see from the outside when you arrive. So, it changes from like a rainbow wave to looking like a fire burning.”

× 1 of 3 Expand Photograph by A.J. Mellor Ice Castles × 2 of 3 Expand Photograph by A.J. Mellor Ice Castles × 3 of 3 Expand Photograph by A.J. Mellor Ice Castles Prev Next

A core crew of 25-30 people constructed the royal architectural feat worthy of Elsa, and they ended up using approximately 20 million pounds of ice. Plus, there’s a half a million single icicles on the structure, Roseth says, and to make it all happen they grow and harvest about 7-10,000 icicles every day and place them by hand.

Catch fire performers from local company Insphyre Performance on Fridays and Saturdays from 6-9 p.m., for a bit of extra pyrotechnic magic.

For the optimal Ice Castles experience, Roseth recommends purchasing tickets ahead of time online, so you don’t drive all the way out only to be disappointed. Also, pack on the layers.

“Wear winter weather gear,” Roseth says. “They’re just really going to enjoy the experience more if they’re dressed for winter, because you’re going into a castle made of millions of pounds of ice.”

That means snow pants, snow boots, hats, and gloves.

“It’s funny because kids will be dressed properly, and the parents won’t be,” she says. “We want everybody who visits the Ice Castles to experience the full potential that it has to offer, because really, it’s so amazing when they’ll go down our ice slide and they’re laughing and smiling and they’re like a kid again.”

Tickets start at $12.99 for general admission, and $9.99 for children. January 17–February 17, Long Lake Regional Park, 1500 Old Hwy 8, New Brighton, icecastles.com/minnesota